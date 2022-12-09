These property transfers were filed in Adams County Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
Abbottstown
Kevin Shrader to KLM Investments LLC, 139 W. Water St., $227,500
Arendtsville
Jason Harrington to Shane Bennett, 269 Gettysburg St., $310,000
Berwick Twp.
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Michelle Ton, 58 Lobell Road, $344,900
Carroll Valley
Allen Beckett to Sarah Hankins, 13 Shirley Trail, $60,000
Keith George by Tax Claim Bureau trustee to Bella Concepts LLC, Dove Trail, $10,800
Nicole Myers by Tax Claim Bureau trustee, 25 Cypress Trail, $2,600
Miller Trust to M&S Surplus Ltd., 4 Apple Trail, $1,585.852
Albert L. Torreele and Megan E. Torreele Joint Property Revocable Trust to Paul Kellett, 24 Elizabeth Trail, $7,400
Jonathan Behnke by Tax Claim Bureau trustee to Paul Kellett, 815 Country Club Trail, $3,700
Jonathan Behnke by Tax Claim Bureau trustee to Paul Kellett, 837 Country Club Trail, $2,000
Todd Wivell to Timothy Cole, 22 Hilltop Trail, $365,000
Allen Beckett to Amanda Reed, 8 Brenda Trail, $247,000
Dennis Fausey to New to You Properties LLC, 12 Clipper Trail, $381.43
New to You Properties LLC to David Gebhart, 12 Clipper Trail, $3,000
Conewago Twp.
Jose Velazquez-Feliciano to Justin Shower, 64 Skyview Circle, $220,000
Christy Link to Never 2 Late Real Estate Group LLC, 209 S. Jefferson St., $290,000
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Noble Colt LLC, 25 Peanut Drive, $181,500
Glenn Perry to Dru Rineman, 66 Pleasant View Drive, $244,900
William Adams decd extra to Victoria Guardino, 10 N. Oxford Ave., $142,900
Harold Miller to James Belfry, 211 Narrow Drive, $255,000
Thomas Land Investment LP Jose Castillo, 334 South St., $173,500
Cumberland Twp.
Gregg Boehne to Nathan Mares, 125 Waterworks Road, $775,000
Keith Welsh to John McClure, 1131 Boyds School Road, $524,000
Alloway Group to Cunningham View Properties LLC, Cunningham Road, $2,650,000
Edith Leatherman aka Jeffrey Thompson, 540 Boyds School Road, $245,000
Edmond Duffy to Candis Miller, 17 Ivy Lane, $254,900
Franklin Twp.
Tommy Harris to Eric Haller, 760J Buchanan Valley Road, $260,000
Freedom Twp.
Carmelita White to Eric Black, 175 Wenschhof Road, $425,000
Fred Fissel to Isaac Lapp, 1115 Fish and Game Road, $1,500,000
Gettysburg
Jamison Entwistle to JD Creative Properties LLC, 63 W. Middle St., $265,000
John Spicer to Melissa Grillo, 141 York St., $300,000
John Weikert Jr. to Rustin Barrick, 253 E. Middle St., $340,000
John Malone to Michael Snyder, 702 Highland Ave., $305,500
Hamilton Twp.
Huffs Services LLC to Neffs Properties LLC, 1113 Route 194 N, $350,000
Peter Sneeringer aka to Gail Rudisill, 250 Green Ridge Road, $340,000
Andrew Brady to Marian Ziminski, 64 North Pheasant Way, $325,000
Eugene Baugher to Jeffrey Stout, 1080 700 Road, $270,000
Highland Twp.
John Krenzer to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 564 Railroad Lane, $138,000
Michael Triglia to Larry Main, 1430 Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road, $255,000
Huntington Twp.
Joshua Martin to Bryan Dunbar, 108 Tammy Drive, $349,900
Latimore Twp.
Kathy Cashman to Craig Crain, Van Scoyoc Road, $110,000
Liberty Twp.
Carmelita White to Eric Black, 175 Wenschhof Road, $425,000
Emily Taylor to Christopher Johnson, 212 Gladhill Road, $599,000
Littlestown
Heritage Hills II to Ruth Zeller, 94 Stoners Circle, $472,407
Gerhard Noerr by sheriff to Noble Colt LLC, 404 Prince St., $122,000
Pansy Duck to Ryan Gladhill, 228 N. Queen St., $220,000
McSherrystown
Terry Brillhart to Kevin Wolf, 300 Ridge Ave., $239,500
Jane Sneeringer to Baw Realty LLC, 324 Main St., $155,000
Menallen Twp.
Ian Meertens to Elzbieta Tan, 19 Empire Lane, $330,000
Martin Mankowski to Gerald Eak, 55 Scarlet Way, $70,000
Edward Ripper aka decd admr to Michael Cox, Ed Ave., $90,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Michelle Inlow decd extr to Lance Righter, 265 Crouse Road, $320,000
John Mickley Jr. decd co extrs to Richard Yetsko Jr., 66 White Run Lane, $262,900
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Russell Barry to Eric O’Brien, 849 Stone Bridge Road, $637,500
Jeffrey Ault to Ramona Drieu, 2135 Hanover Road, $600,000
Kent Gerrick to Gerald Autry VIII, 1021 White Hall Road, $299,900
Oxford Twp.
Bryan Lentz to Seth Cornman, 17 Trumpeter Way, $225,000
Kathleen Olka to Erin Slapp, 41 Fiddler Drive, $153,500
Joseph Leonard to Skylar Redding, 80 Black Lane, $224,900
Deborah Richards to Justin Chudoba, 141 Drummer Drive, $175,000
Reading Twp.
Brandon Williams to James McConnell, 20 Thomas Drive, $205,000
Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 72 Heather Lane, $99,900
Kirk Keech to Colton Dull, 372 Church Road, $280,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Drew Dorsey, 41 Cedar Tree Lane, $318,000
DRB Group Mid Altlantic LLC to Allan Snyder, 44 Natures Way Circle, $397,383
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Barbara Conway, 34 Cardinal Flower Way, $454,720
Daniel Kessel to Brian Long, 280 Montclair Road, $300,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Leslie Hamilton, 218 Rustic Wood Drive, $553,731
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to David Sapp, 374 Lively Stream Way, $687,896
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC Robert Renn Jr., 346 Rustic Wood Drive, $816,315
Tyrone Twp.
Michael Kuhn to Glenn Perry, 515 East Berlin Road, $350,000
