As spring nears, now is the perfect time to get your gardens prepared for the upcoming season. (Photo Courtesy Brenda Reed)

Spring is right around the corner and, if you are like most gardeners, you have anxiously awaited this time all winter long. Your seeds are waiting for sowing, your bulbs are beginning to pop up, and the warmer days confirm that gardening season is almost here.

So now is the time to make sure your garden is ready for action. While we are eager to get our hands in the soil, taking some time now to prep will help lessen the work over the next few months.

Brenda Reed is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

