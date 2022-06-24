The Gettysburg Choral Society Inc. will present “Conceived in Liberty,” featuring the songs of America, at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the First UMC of Hanover, located at 200 Frederick St., Hanover.
Under the direction of John McKay, the concert is free of charge and open to the public, according to a society release. The church is handicap accessible and free parking is available.
A free-will offering will be received to help defray expenses.
Beginning with some of the most popular and enduring songs of the 19th century, the chorus will lead a musical journey through antebellum America and the Civil War. A musical setting of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address will be one of the highlights of the program, the release reads.
Special musical guests will be the Flute Flock, directed by Georgia Hollabaugh. This ensemble will perform patriotic selections sure to inspire, as we anticipate America’s birthday.
The chorus’ women will follow the flutes with two hauntingly beautiful and timely selections. “I Sing a Prayer for America” and “American Anthem” are expressions of faith and hope during these tumultuous times.
The program will conclude with a rousing rendition of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” featuring soloist Lindsay Lymer.
