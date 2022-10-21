These property transfers were filed in Adams County Sept. 8-14.
Arendtsville
Sean Hardy to Michael Riley Jr., 38 Apple Lane, $255,000
Bendersville
Michael Riley Jr. to Scott Lanthier, 156 N. Main St., $161,000
Berwick Twp.
Zachary Taylor to Bradley Miller, 56 Little Ave., $319,900
John Wonder by guardian to Hanover Lucky Spot Inc., 2345 Carlisle Pike, $175,000
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Bryan Shearer, 35 Vintage Lane, $413,900
Butler Twp.
Bryan Harber to Cindy Barnes, 915 Yellow Hill Road, $316,000
Carroll Valley
James Wiley Jr. to Amanda Zito, 12 Persimmon Trail, $270,000
Howard M. Saperstein PA Profit Sharing Plan to Michael Beam, 4 Trout Run Trail, $140,000
Jeanne Murry to Jacqueline Armstrong, 68 Bluebird Trail, $415,000
Tax Claim Bureau Trustee to Mourninglory LLC, Alice Trail, $227.92
Shirley Keane to Shannon Delaney, 15 Blue Gill Trail, $299,000
Cumberland Twp.
Sandra Moyer to Madeline Yates, 96 Twin Lakes Drive, $300,000
Joseph Myers to Rita Perrotti, 7 Osprey Court, $380,952
East Berlin
Nathan Smith to Karen Urbanek, 84 Roberts Road, $270,000
Germany Twp.
Robert Woolston to Michael Ehrmann, 178 Kensington Drive, $295,000
Todd Goodhart to Renee Tucker, 668 Teeter Road, $440,000
Walter Kumpar decd per repr to Wesley Turner, 121 Tyoaka Drive, $510,000
Gettysburg
Larry Hankey to Jase Opperman, 28 Breckenridge St., $107,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Charles Tucker to Peter Bale, 640 Iron Springs Road, $192,300
Jeffrey Hardman to Cold Springs Land Management, 2865 Cold Springs Road, $25
John Wantz to David Blankenship, 2376 Iron Springs Road, $150,000
Huntington Twp.
Kyle Clabaugh to Christopher Campbell Sr., 712 Fickes School Road, $377,500
Craig Bortner to Shane Bankert, 8492 Carlisle Pike, $185,000
Latimore Twp.
Vicki Terek to Steven Brown, 1170 Latimore Creek Road, $197,000
Jeffrey Stouffer decd admrx to Albert Tribuno, 1650 County Line Road, $154,000
Littlestown
Megan Haga to Sarah Warner, 19 Johnamac North, $175,000
Charles Buchman to Chelsea Green, 143 Apple Grove Lane, $165,000
Jackie Bowers decd extrx to Roberto Spatafora, 311 N. Queen St., $182,000
Alternative Acquisitions LLC to Marissa Campolong, 524 Prince St., $199,500
McSherrystown
Daniel Gebhart to Jeff Fisher, 409 Turkey Road, $207,500
David Loss to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, 356 Fairview Ave., $211,651.53
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to John Kirby Jr., 102 Bridge Valley Road, $498,990
John Clapsaddle to Isaac Lapp, 426 W. King St., $135,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Leanne Elliot to Jose Lopez-Perez, 59 Cannon Lane, $180,000
Earle Cummings decd extrx to George Matthews, 771 White Hall Road, $59,000
George Matthews to Harold Hanna II, 771 White Hall Road, $47,000
Oxford Twp.
Sherri Flickinger to Max Safran, 93 Bough Lane, $481,000
Leon Smith aka decd extr to Lucas Smith, 160 700 Road, $224,900
Reading Twp.
Lexington Land Developers Corp. Inc. to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 150 Heather Lane, $99,900
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Van Rankin, 230 Lively Stream Way, $642,934
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home LLC, Birdseye Lane, $326,800
Michael Matsinko to Tasneem Ahmed, 119 Artillery Drive, $275,000
Patricia Simpson decd admr to Sell Today PA LLC, 694 Good Intent Road, $125,000
Tyrone Twp.
Tina Kuykendall to Haley Sharrah, 1781 Heidlersburg Road, $170,000
Union Twp.
Marian Brown aka to David Gerke, 1014 Pine Grove Road, $243,000
Barbara Schmidt to Joseph Donohue, 95 Spring Hill Lane, $521,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.