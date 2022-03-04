Penn State Extension Service continues to provide quality education via a wide variety of webinars and recordings.
“If you have difficulty registering online for any of these live webinars, please contact Penn State Extension’s customer service team at 877-345-0691. Most of these webinars will be recorded and available for viewing at a later time, as well,” am extension service release reads.
Continue to search the website, extension.psu.edu, for the latest offerings. Amongst the Franklin County offerings are:
• Vegetable and Small Fruit Pesticide Update Webinar Series – Thursdays, March 3 and 10. Through this online series, producers who attend will learn the pest management decision-making process, pest identification, life cycles, and control alternatives, and safe, proper, and legal use of pesticides for a different crop each week, including tomatoes, strawberries, cucurbits, and sweet corn. Each session will provide 2 core and 2 private category recertification credits for PA Pesticide Applicators.
Register for $10 per session through the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/vegetable-and-small-fruit-pesticide-update.
• The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward (MWS) Spring Training Program – Thursday, March 10. Master Watershed Stewards volunteer in their community to improve the health of our streams, rivers and other natural resources. Master Watershed Steward is looking to train positive, enthusiastic individuals who have an interest in the environment, a willingness to learn, and most importantly, a strong desire to make a difference in the community. Stewards come to the program with diverse experiences and backgrounds. For more information, visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/watershed-stewards/counties/cumberland-county. For any questions, contact Holly Smith at hps5293@psu.edu.
• Cumberland Valley Winter Produce Meeting — Wednesday, March 16 — Cumberland Valley Produce, 101 Springfield Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257 — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Recertification credits will be offered for PA Pesticide Applicators (2 Core and 3 Private Category). Topics presented will include Managing Insects that Vector Plant Viruses, Bacterial Canker in Tomatoes, Pesticide Container Labeling, Pollinator Protection, and Managing Key Pests and Diseases in Greenhouses. Register by calling the Cumberland Valley Produce Auction at 717-530-5007. The fee is $10 if registered in advance or $15 at the door and includes a hot meal.
• Franklin County Conservation District Announces 2022 Tree Seedling Sale — deadline for orders is Friday, March 18. The Franklin County Conservation District is now receiving orders for their annual tree seedling sale. Order forms are available by calling the Franklin County Conservation District at 717-264-5499, by visiting their website www.franklinccd.org, or by visiting their Facebook page “Franklin County Conservation District.” Payment may be made in the form of cash or check only (no credit cards are accepted.) Various species of hardwoods and evergreens are available in bundles of 25. A limited supply of apple and peach seedlings will also be available. Fruit trees are sold individually. (Please call our office to ensure an ample supply of fruit trees before placing an order.) Tree tubes and stakes are also available for purchase. Trees are expected to be available for pickup approximately the third week of April. Those who place orders will be contacted with pickup dates and location.
All questions may be directed to Rhoda Crider at the Conservation District: 717-264-5499 or rcrider@franklinccd.org.
• Franklin County Beekeepers Association’s Beginner Beekeeping Basic Course – Four-week basic course held March 3, 10, 17, and 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. Course will be held at the Ag Heritage Building, rooms 7&8, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Participants will gain knowledge from topics such as introduction to colony and its organization, beekeeping equipment, starting with bees, apiary location, managing maladies, and colony management. Cost is $65 for family in same household, includes text. Send check to FCBA, PO Box 341, Chambersburg, Pa 17201. Include name, address, email and phone number. For any questions, contact 717-263-9226.
• Herbs from Garden to Kitchen – Saturday, April 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Franklin County Ag Heritage Center, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. At this workshop led by Franklin County Penn State Master Gardeners, learn about different types of herbs, including when and how to harvest them from the garden for use in culinary dishes, as well as how to preserve them for later use and how to incorporate herb plants into your landscaping. Samples of herbs will be shown. Handouts are included in the $15 registration fee. Space is limited, so register early. Go to https://extension.psu.edu/herbs-from-garden-to-kitchen for complete details and registration information.
• Franklin County Master Gardener Plant Sale – Save the date of Saturday, May 21, for the Franklin County Penn State Master Gardener Plant Sale, back after a two-year hiatus. The sale will be held streamside outside the Franklin County Ag Heritage Center and Penn State Extension office at 181-185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Master Gardeners will once again offer a great selection of greenhouse-grown vegetable, annual flower, and herb plants, with many hard-to-find and unusual varieties, along with a wide assortment of sun and shade-loving perennials, groundcovers, shrubs, and trees, all for reasonable prices. Bring your gardening questions, and get information about plants and planting from friendly, knowledgeable Penn State Master Gardener volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.