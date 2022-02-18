After a year of virtual conferences in 2021, the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention returned to an in-person gathering this year from February 1-3 at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pa.
The convention has become one of the premier grower meetings in the Northeast, with many growers and horticultural suppliers referring to it as the best educational and trade show on the East Coast. This year’s convention drew 2,200 attendees and featured over 150 exhibitors.
The convention has been jointly sponsored by the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association, the Maryland State Horticultural Society the New Jersey State Horticultural Society, and the Virginia State Horticultural Society for the past 44 years, making this year’s convention the 45th meeting. Educational sessions are organized and led by many members of Penn State Extension, University of Maryland Extension, Rutgers Cooperative Extension, and Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Early visitors had the opportunity to register for either a pre-convention workshop or farm tour on Monday, Jan. 31. Workshop topics included Basic Greenhouse Floriculture School, Farm Business and Estate Transition, Conducting and Analyzing On-Farm Research, Training for Food Safety Modernization Act Certification, or PA Pesticide Certification Training while the farm tour featured five produce stands and restaurants throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley. These workshops provide attendees an opportunity to really dive into a topic they want to learn more about and network with other producers.
This year’s keynote speaker was Dr. David Kohl who is an agricultural economist and farm management specialist from Virginia Tech University. In his presentation titled “Roller Coaster Economics and the Management Mindset,” Kohl discussed trends in the current and expected future markets and how to prepare your farm business to be successful as trends change.
During the three-day convention, attendees had the opportunity to choose from eight concurrent sessions each morning and afternoon, with recurring themes devoted to nearly every type of fruit or vegetable, farm labor, marketing and business strategy, high-tunnel and other controlled environment production, and organic vegetable production.
In addition, individual sessions featured soil health, cut flower production, crop innovation, and no-till vegetable production. Penn State Extension was proudly represented throughout the educational program with an educator or faculty member co-chairing nearly every session, in addition to providing technical support to presenters.
The convention has something to offer nearly every produce grower, from the established and experienced growers looking for pesticide recertification credits or to experiment with a new crop, to the beginning farmers looking for a crash course in all aspects of production and farm business. Mark your calendars for next year’s convention from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, in Hershey.
————
Penn State Extension continues to provide quality education via a wide variety of webinars and recordings. If you have difficulty registering online for any of these live webinars, please contact Penn State Extension’s customer service team at 877-345-0691.
Most of these webinars will be recorded and available for viewing at a later time, as well. Continue to search the website, extension.psu.edu for the latest offerings.
Vegetable and Small Fruit Pesticide Update Webinar Series – Thursdays, Feb. 17 and 24 and March 3 and 10. Through this online series, producers who attend will learn the pest management decision-making process, pest identification, life cycles, and control alternatives, and safe, proper, and legal use of pesticides for a different crop each week, including tomatoes, strawberries, cucurbits, and sweet corn. Each session will provide two core and two private category recertification credits for PA Pesticide Applicators. Register for $10 per session through the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/vegetable-and-small-fruit-pesticide-update.
Cumberland Valley Winter Produce Meeting — Wednesday, March 16. Cumberland Valley Produce, 101 Springfield Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Recertification credits will be offered for PA Pesticide Applicators (two Core and three Private Category). Topics presented will include Managing Insects that Vector Plant Viruses, Bacterial Canker in Tomatoes, Pesticide Container Labeling, Pollinator Protection, and Managing Key Pests and Diseases in Greenhouses. Register by calling the Cumberland Valley Produce Auction at 717-530-5007. The fee is $10 if registered in advance or $15 at the door and includes a hot meal.
Franklin County Beekeepers Association’s Beginner Beekeeping Basic Course: Four-week basic course held March 3, 10, 17, and 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. Course will be held at the Ag Heritage Building, Rooms 7 and 8, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Participants will gain knowledge from topics such as introduction to colony and its organization, beekeeping equipment, starting with bees, apiary location, managing maladies, and colony management. Cost is $65 for family in same household, includes text. Send check to FCBA, PO Box 341, Chambersburg, Pa 17201. Include name, address, email and phone number.
Herbs from Garden to Kitchen – Saturday, April 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Franklin County Ag Heritage Center, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. At this workshop led by Franklin County Penn State Master Gardeners, learn about different types of herbs, including when and how to harvest them from the garden for use in culinary dishes, as well as how to preserve them for later use and how to incorporate herb plants into your landscaping. Samples of herbs will be shown. Handouts are included in the $15 registration fee. Space is limited, so register early. Go to https://extension.psu.edu/herbs-from-garden-to-kitchen for complete details and registration information.
Franklin County Master Gardener Plant Sale – Save the date of Saturday, May 21, for the Franklin County Penn State Master Gardener Plant Sale, back after a two-year hiatus. The sale will be held streamside outside the Franklin County Ag Heritage Center and Penn State Extension office at 181-185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Master Gardeners will once again offer a great selection of greenhouse-grown vegetable, annual flower, and herb plants, with many hard-to-find and unusual varieties, along with a wide assortment of sun and shade-loving perennials, groundcovers, shrubs, and trees, all for reasonable prices. Bring your gardening questions, and get information about plants and planting from friendly, knowledgeable gardeners.
