The South Mountain Audubon Society invites the public to a program given by Galen Stauffer at its monthly meeting on Jan. 23.
The meeting, free and open to the public, will be held at the Adams County Agricultural Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Refreshments and social time will start at 7 p.m. with a brief business meeting at 7:30 p.m., followed by the presentation.
Stauffer is a board member of the Franklin County Beekeepers Association and will speak on bees and beekeeping. The association was formed nearly 45 years ago to foster educational programs about these important pollinators, to work for legislation favorable to the bee industry, and to encourage and promote the bee and honey industry. The organization’s original members were commercial beekeepers who wanted to nurture honey production but has how become a key resource for promoting all types of beekeeping in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.