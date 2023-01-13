These property transfers took place in Adams County Dec. 16-21, 2022.
Arendtsville
Clyde Boyer decd extr to Andrew Coale, 114 Queen St., $237,000
Carol Ecker to John Patterson, 115 Conewago St., $315,000
Berwick Twp.
Arthur Smith decd extrx to York Investments LLC, Carlisle Pike, $24,000
Bonneauville
Marie Welch to Nancy Starr, 17 Sunset Drive, $295,000
Butler Twp.
Paul Hoffman Jr. to Kevin Brown, 2194 Biglerville Road, $300,000
Conewago Twp.
Janet Huff decd per repr to Mark Garman, 21 Sunday Drive, $40,000
Loretta Nicol to Hester Price, 26 Sycamore Lane, $219,000
Alison Strock to Howard Kontz aka, 5585 Hanover Road, $200,000
Dennis Benner to Chad Sprankle, 24 South Allwood Drive, $400,000
Robert Powell to Bryan Weaver, 24 Saratoga Court, $359,000
James Doyle decd extrx to Susan Bryant, 964 Hostetter Road, $390,000
Cumberland Twp.
Mark Snell to Crescent Chapel Farm LLC, 114 Chapel Road, $600,000
Herbert Wirth Jr. aka decd co extrs to BD&D Rentals LLC, 1789 Mummasburg Road, $150,000
Fairfield
Carol Whitehead to James Lepus, 38 Hillview Court, $249,900
Baba Nanak LLC to Chohan Fairfield LLC, 100 W. Main St., $575,000
Franklin Twp.
Randy’s Enterprises Inc. to Dale Graves, 1080 Old Route 30, $101,000
Mary Livingston aka decd extrx to Matthew Buckley, 25 Lincoln View Drive, $184,000
Ray Miller to Emily Miller, 641 Belmont Road, $56,000
Germany Twp.
Jesse Sauerwein to Mckenzie Haynes, 4920 Baltimore Pike, $182,500
Gettysburg
Gary Ozenbaugh to American Battlefield Trust, 585 Steinwehr Ave., $1,500,000
Alan Perry to TPRE Investments LLC, 40 N. Stratton St., $187,000
Dawn Thomas aka to Michael Durakovich, 124 Gettys St., $85,000
Hamilton Twp.
Joyce Hamm to Jude Cashman, 65 Boy Scout Road, $405,000
Irrevocable Trust of Peter M. Sneeringer II to Mark Ostrowski, Winding Lane, $245,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Joseph Grzybowski to Robert Barber, 611 Mount Hope Road, $216,000
Doris Bailey to Jesse Hessong, 51 White Pine Lane, $70,000
Highland Twp.
Futurestake Inc. to Tanner Ryan, 380 Knorr Road, $335,000
Huntington Twp.
Louy Kuntz to Owen McLaughlin, 6609 Oxford Road, $265,000
Gerald Haring decd admrx to Erika Bergmann, 840 South Ridge Road, $149,000
Latimore Twp.
Shawn Groft to Christopher Ritchie, 170 Lake Meade Drive, $890,000
Liberty Twp.
Todd Reamer to Chad Harner, 28 Flenner Trail, $6,500
Littlestown
Eileen Boyce to Sarah Novak, 139 Apple Grove Lane, $171,000
Richard Bolger to Katherine Lowe, 9 Walnut St., $199,900
Menallen Twp.
Allen Beckett to Leyla Mendieta, 361A Shippensburg Road, $92,482.69
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Michael McLain to Andrew Hungerford Jr., 998 Plunkert Road, $389,000
Oxford Twp.
Richard Shrader to Caryn Byrd, 1079 Irishtown Road, $191,000
Reading Twp.
Fred Leas Jr. to Jamie Lehr, 630 Hoover School Road, $300,000
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Paul Hinsche, 150 Heather Lane, $454,032
Jeffrey Wolf to Andrew Bullis, 1330 Stoney Point Road, $480,000
Donna Hinkle to Richard Satriale, 421 Lake Meade Drive, $320,000
Jeffrey Carpenter to Sidney Stauffer, 52 Schofield Drive, $280,000
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Ronald Myers, 20 Lofty View Way, $490,292
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Doris May Coulbourne Trust, 24 Lofty View Way, $480,656
Dignitas Property Management to Bradley Miller, 25 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $168,000
Union Twp.
Nicholas Fissel to Ingersoll Rentals LLC, 474 Flatbush Road, $67,500
Edward Wehrman decd extrx to Stephen Parker, 841 Hanover Pike, $214,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.