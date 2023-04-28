These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 13-19.
Butler Twp.
Marvin Baker to Robert Disney, 770 Yellow Hill Road, $339,000
Carroll Valley
Robert Waltemeyer Jr. to Peter Boving, 63 Old Waynesboro Road, $8,000
Conewago Twp.
Adam Druck to B Elite Properties LLC, 712 Linden Ave., $215,500
Cumberland Twp.
John Kline to Roger Payne, 86 Winslow Court, $235,000
Catherine Leedy to Susan Flowers, 49 Hunters Trail, $301,500
East Berlin
Carl Peletski decd extrx to David Baublitz, 369 Beaver St., $267,500
Franklin Twp.
Kyra Parke-Davison to Anthony Larochelle, 220 Old Route 30, $165,000
Gail McClusky to Monica Asbury, 360 Seven Stars Road, $281,000
Angela Shanton to Lilia De La Cruz, 835 Orrtanna Road, $289,900
Parvinder Notay to JP Family Holdings LLC, 2720 Chambersburg Road, $275,000
Freedom Twp.
Frederick Sanders decd co extrs to Kyle Little, 668 Boyle Road, $240,000
Gettysburg
Amy Inskip decd extr to C&B Ruth Family Revocable Trust, 330 Baltimore St., $265,000
Hamilton Twp.
Kimberly Warner to Stone Creek Ag Products Inc., 820 Berlin Road, $200,000
Robert Dailey to John Landis, 32 Protectory Road, $495,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Allen Beckett to Mark Parry, 683 Mt Hope Road, $85,000
Huntington Twp.
David McCleaf to JVI Group Inc., 7051 Old Harrisburg Road, $850,000
Akooho Properties LLC to Brady Myers, 1350 Gun Club Road, $200,000
Littlestown
HHB Real Estate LLC to Dwight Wilt Jr., 82 N. Queen St., $232,500
Justin Taylor to Christopher Reffelt, 50 W. King St., $271,250
Menallen Twp.
Judy Breighner-Ebbert to Jamie Zadra, 2505 Shippensburg Road, $499,900
David Hoffman to Elizabeth Neff, 390 Upper Temple Road, $405,000
Glenn Reid to Ella Reid, 105 Mountain View Ave., $310,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Bradley Hyde to John Kline, 162 Jackson Road, $279,900
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Erik Bergdale to Michael Grim, 134 Wheatland Drive, $249,900
Thomas Gebhart to Anthony White, 130 Homestead Drive, $230,000
Oxford Twp.
Lucy Staub decd co extrs to Michael Reichart, 160 Groft Drive, $255,000
Reading Twp.
Jacob Zeigler to Pearce Riggin, 59 Longstreet Drive, $205,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Tristan Ahrens, 33 Cedar Tree Lane, $374,098
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Katharine McLellan, 137 Gentle Slope Way, $530,097
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Thomas Kolarich, 259 Lively Stream Way, $655,266
Tyrone Twp.
William Davis Jr. to Joseph Damore, 5081 Oxford Road, $415,000
