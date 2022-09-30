(StatePoint) By 2030, almost a quarter of the American population will be over the age of 65, up from 16% in 2020, creating a situation that’s going to drive greater demand and greater pressure on the care industry. In addition to a larger workforce and more financial resources, new technologies also have the potential to help solve the problems created by this seismic demographic shift.

According to experts, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are already among the key components of new technologies providing improved quality of life for those who want to continue living independently at home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.