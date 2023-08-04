The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of Cumberland, Franklin and Adams counties is hosting its fourth annual native tree and shrub sale.
The sale features a limited supply of 28 different native trees and shrubs that provide food, shelter and nesting habitat for wildlife, as well as privacy, shade, foliage and landscape beautification, according to a release.
“There is something truly magical that happens when you start adding native species to the landscape. It’s one of the top ways to invite more birds, butterflies and native bee species to your yard,” said Leah Zerbe, a nature columnist and master watershed steward. “If you plant it, they will come!”
Planting trees is also a way to reduce flooding, stabilize soil, and filter pollutants. All trees and shrubs are native to Pennsylvania and sourced from a preeminent native plant nursery. Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Cumberland, Franklin & Adams Master Watershed Steward Program and its efforts to share education and inspire improvements within our local watersheds. Fall is one of the best times to plant new trees.
This is a pre-order only sale. No plants will be sold at the pickup locations.
Orders are being accepted through Aug. 27.
Pickup days and locations are:
Cumberland County: Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cumberland County Extension Office, 310 Allen Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.
Franklin County: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Penn State Extension Franklin County, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Phone orders can be placed 1-877-345-0691, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Master Watershed Steward Program educates and empowers volunteers to protect environmental resources.
After receiving 40-plus hours of training, master watershed stewards give back to the community by offering educational opportunities, collecting citizen science data, organizing clean-ups, working on wildlife habitat and stream restoration projects and more.
Information about the program or how to become a master watershed steward volunteer in Cumberland, Franklin or Adams counties is available from the state coordinator, Erin Frederick, at elf145@psu.edu
Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities.
Anyone who needs accommodation or has questions about the physical access provided can call 610-391-9840.
