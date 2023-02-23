Most gardeners have favorite go-to plants that perform well in their climate and simply make them happy. For me, those are coneflowers, catmint, liatris, alliums, daylilies, black-eyed Susans and oh so many tomatoes.

But every year, I manage to find at least a little space for something new that woos me from a garden-center shelf or the pages of a catalog.

Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for The Associated Press.

