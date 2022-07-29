This year’s Buzz, Blooms and Beyond Open House takes place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Trial and Demo Gardens, located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Join us for a fun-filled morning of activities for kids and learning for adults. Our focus is on pollinators – both the insects and the plants. In the garden, the annuals and perennials draw in the insects that help pollinate the fruits and vegetables. This allows us to have a harvest for our table.
When visiting our garden, you will not only see the plants and insects for pollination, but honeybee hives are here too. One of our Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions about the hives. Although honeybees are not native to the Americas, they provide a needed service to us. And with the honeybee decline, the native bees are even more important to us. Stop by and learn about the interaction of these insects.
These pollinator beds are loaded with plants that attract bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects. When any of these plants are in bloom, many insects are flying and crawling in and out of the flowers, gathering nectar, feeding on other insects, like aphids, and unknowingly moving pollen from plant to plant. In addition to the flower parts, many of these plants are utilized by the larval stage of insects as well as the egg stage, whether that’s the caterpillars that turn into butterflies, or the nymphs of other insects like the lacewing or lady beetle.
Some plants you will find in the pollinator garden include Echinacaea (coneflowers), Solidago (goldenrods) and Asclepias (milkweeds). All of these plant groups support at least one life stage of beneficial insects, and many support all life stages – egg, larvae, pupa and adult. In addition to these plants, you will find many other plant species in the pollinator garden. When visiting, check out the number of insects you can find on these very cool and necessary plants.
In addition to our pollinator gardens, we have two other focuses. One is our Children’s Gardens the other is our Tea and Herb Gardens. The Children’s Garden will give you some great ideas to involve your kids in gardening. You’ll see a miniature garden, a great way for kids to interact with the garden and use their imagination! In addition to our miniature garden, we have themed gardens for the kids, like the Cutting Garden, the Pizza Garden, and the Sensory Garden.
Everyone loves to pick flowers. The Cutting Garden gives kids a great opportunity to pick some flowers and learn about plants, from plant parts to how to grow. And everyone loves a pizza. Plants like tomatoes and basil, as well as some pizza toppings like peppers, will all be found in this garden. What a great way to introduce kids to eating what we grow.
The Sensory Garden is an interactive area that gives kids and adults the opportunity to see, touch, smell and hear plants. Many plants are soft to the touch, have great fragrances, and even make sound when the wind blows. Come check it out and chat with a Master Gardener during your visit on Aug. 6.
The third focus, the Herb and Tea Garden, will provide you with ideas of plants you can grow that can be harvested for teas that have health benefits. Master Gardeners will be available on Aug. 6, to provide you information on what part of the plant can be used and what health benefits it provides. These gardens are fascinating and will open your eyes to the power of plants.
So, join us for a great morning. Bring the kids and spend a little time in the garden.
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook, and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Mary Ann Ryan is the consumer horticulture program coordinator. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
