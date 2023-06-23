These property transfers were filed in Adams County May 25-31.
Arendtsville
Dillon Gardner to Devon Russell, 12 Chambersburg St., $189,900
Bendersville
Craig Foltz to Leah Good, 1294 Carlisle Road, $515,000
Berwick Twp.
Norma Elmer to Mikayla Horst, 334 Abbottstown Pike, $317,500
Butler Twp.
BC Enterprise Solutions Ltd. to Alex Fahnestock, 1267 Zeigler Mill Road, $340,000
Carroll Valley
Stephen Hendrickson to Gerald Beaulieu III, 25 Mountain View Trail, $340,000
Alicia Dehoff to Joseph Fernandez, 4 Fir Trail, $9,000
Lawrence Glass to Brendan Richardson, 53 Bluebird Trail, $370,000
Conewago Twp.
Jeremy King to Christopher Blake, 340 Providence Drive, $227,000
Cumberland Twp.
Michael Jackman to Mark Debowes Sr., 862 Boyds School Road, $534,900
Heather Wilson to Amanda Hickman, 615 Herrs Ridge Road, $321,000
Carl Athey to Dale Adams, 958 Boyds School Road, $448,470
Joseph Myers to James Snyder, 183 Fairplay Road, $473,674
Donnie Shull Sr. decd extr to Teresa Furman, 155 Barlow Road, $235,000
Franklin Twp.
JDR Unlimited Property Group LLC to Richard Ross, 6915 Chambersburg Road, $125,000
Linda Oller to Ernest Henry, 1281 New Road, $216,000
Gettysburg
Out of Space LLC to Waymore Properties LLC, 162 York St., $160,000
Huntington Twp.
Daniel Shank to Ray Nell, 185 Goodyear Road, $75,000
Mac Carr to Tyne Shifflett, 1486 Gun Club Road, $451,900
Latimore Twp.
Klaus Bergman to Robert Fowler, 942 Mountain Road, $30,000
GMR Holdings LLC to Paul Lloyd, 233 Lake Meade Drive, $45,200
Littlestown
James Talbert to Dewitt Barker, 313 S. Queen St., $150,000
Amy Tanner aka to Rick Lombardi, 14 Crescent Lane, $176,900
McSherrystown
David Constable to Andrew May, 326 Fairview Ave., $240,000
Dylan Stickell by sheriff to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 409 North St., $85,000
Bethany Peters-Barrett aka to Christy Millheim, 617 North St., $165,000
Menallen Twp.
Oliver Schutt Jr. aka decd extr to Beau Kint, 76 Opossum Hill Road, $279,900
Mt. Joy Twp.
Links at Gettysburg LLC to 529 Mengus Mill LLC, 220 Savannah Drive, $185,000
Bernard Lemaster to SPG Capital LLC, 329 Barlow-Two Taverns Road, $80,000
Kathryn Coughenour to Doin LLC, 964 Johnson Drive, $235,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Gary Smith to Charles Koveleskie, 3533 Hanover Road, $418,000
Reading Twp.
William Sealover to Ronald Osterman, 45 Lake Meade Drive, $294,900
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Dustin Landis, 18 Cedar Tree Lane, $325,655
Dustin Boyer to Natasha Miller, 5426 Carlisle Pike, $202,000
Raymond Bosley to Logan Therit, 67 Susan Lane, $250,000
Straban Twp.
Stephanie Gladfelter to Mark Witt, 80 Hounds Run, $522,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Thomas Fair, 19 Cardinal Flower Way, $495,000
Union Twp.
Hilda Schuchart decd extr to Jesse Burriss Jr., 480 Old Westminster Road, $241,000
