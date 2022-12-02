These property transfers were filed in Adams County Oct. 20-26.
Berwick Twp.
D&H Motors Auto Sales LLC to B. Elite Properties LLC, 171 Bair Road, $230,000
Butler Twp.
Sandra Nichols to Neven Singleton, 985 Stone Jug Road, $185,000
Carroll Valley
Nathan McLeroy to Zachary Jones, 49 Fruitwood Trail, $301,700
James Halkias by tax claim bureau trustee to Paul Kellett, 837 Country Club Trail, $2,000
Dorothy Corbin by tax claim bureau trustee to Bella Concepts LLC, 25 Cypress Trail, $2,600
Robert Miller by tax claim bureau trustee to M&S Surplus Ltd., 4 Apple Trail, $1,585.85
Albert Torreele by tax claim bureau trustee to Paul Kellett, 24 Elizabeth Trail, $7,400
Bernie Dufrene by tax claim bureau trustee to Bella Concepts LLC, Dove Trail, $10,800
PA House Buyer LLC to Paul Kellett, 815 Country Club Trail, $3,700
Ernest Cook to Nathan McLeroy, 4 Snow Plow Trail, $380,000
John Dehoff to Jonathon Stambaugh, 16 Deer Trail, $192,000
Vincent Whalen to Sandra Bixler, 2 View Trail, $380,000
Conewago Twp.
Anita Shrader to April Jones, 731 North St., $275,000
David Markle to Nathan Mackey, 87 Dickinson Drive, $220,000
Joann DeGroft aka decd extr to Harold Stetson, 68 Apache Pass, $271,000
McClarin Plastics LLC to 15 Industrial Drive LLC, 211 Blettner Ave., $6,500,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Ernest Cook, 11 Osprey Court, $360,917
East Berlin
Mariam Bechtel to Johno Weed, 202 Hillside Drive, $410,000
Russell Gross to Jason Priest, 116 Abbottstown St., $175,500
Franklin Twp.
Janet Wisor to Rodney Kesling, 50 Orrtanna Road, $225,000
Donna Gummo to Edward McHugh, 15 Evergreen Lane, $5,000
Gettysburg
Kane Family Trust to Lori Hough, 22 W. Water St., $152,000
Hamilton Twp.
Bradley Hill to Joseph Newell, 160 Gun Club Road, $328,000
David Meckley to Jeffrey Raihl, 470 Locust Lane, $200,001
Hamiltonban Twp.
Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church to John Kellett, 1945 Mt. Hope Road, $151,800
Highland Twp.
Jack Cramer to David Coyne, 1319 Knoxlyn Road, $260,000
Latimore Twp.
Mark Mosier to Christian Flammer, 39 McCandless Drive, $240,000
Liberty Twp.
New to You Properties LLC to Dustin Alexander, Hull Trail, $3,000
Littlestown
Brian Moore to Crystal Dulin, 28 Starlite Drive, $170,000
Mary Unglesbee to Whitney Jackson, 159 Apple Grove Lane, $170,000
McSherrystown
David Kehr decd co admrs to Lindsay Menges, 407 South St., $125,600
Menallen Twp.
Ronald Cline to Alejandro Campuzano, 935 Mt. Tabor Road, $247,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Barbara Rickline to Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding Program, 1225 Bon-Ox Road, $1,275,000
Jeffrey Arigo to Virginia Doyle, 136 Irishtown Road, $435,000
John Gates to Russell Johansen, 862 Sherman Drive, $439,000
New Oxford
Mellissa Thomas to Eric Bowden, 130 W. High St., $200,000
Oxford Twp.
Jeffrey Bamberger decd extrx to Jose Feliciano, 144 Drummer Drive, $312,000
Georgia Taylor to Joseph Cifarelli, 160 Brickyard Road, $70,000
Reading Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Linda Shearer, Natures Way Circle, $317,145
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Kyle Clabaugh, 63 Natures Way Circle, $333,868
Straban Twp.
Louis Sanders aka decd co extra to Clayton Lupton, 51 Low Dutch Road, $205,000
Proline Investors LLC to Moving Mountains by Faith LLC, Proline Place, $125,000
Noble Colt LLC to Mai Nguyen, 534 Hunterstown Road, $175,000
Tyrone Twp.
Noble Colt LLC to Jordan Markle, 4900 Old Harrisburg Road, $235,000
Union Twp.
Brandon Long to Jonathon Green, 595 Basehoar School Road, $337,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.