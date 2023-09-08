We, as human beings, are completely different organisms from plants. You might think we have nothing in common, but surprisingly, that is not entirely true. As an example, when we get stressed, we become much more vulnerable to disease, injury, and things like heart and stomach damage. Stress is also very dangerous to a plant’s health. We just stress out over very different types of problems.
Plants stress over things like bad placement, too much heat, and not enough water. When their environment is not suiting them, they can’t get up and move out of the sun or get a drink of water like we can. They just have to stay in their designated spot and take whatever comes at them. This is why master gardeners use the phrase “Right plant, right place.”
Plants that are stressed are far more vulnerable to disease and insect attack. Hot summer temperatures and drought are both highly stressful to our garden plants.
Our body is designed to handle heat through a process called perspiration. Human skin is perforated all over with tiny holes called pores. Pores are designed to open and close at different times to allow the escape of perspiration thereby cooling our body. Plants have tiny holes on the underside of their leaves called stomata which essentially do the same thing. (Stomata is a plural word, the singular form is stoma.) When the stomata open, water vapor is released, thereby helping to cool the plant. If we sweat too much, and fail to drink to replace the lost water, we become dehydrated. It is exactly the same situation with plants.
Instead of perspiration, the process of a plant releasing moisture through its stomata is called transpiration. (We perspire; plants transpire.) When the stomata open, besides releasing oxygen and moisture, they also enable the plant to take in carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide from the air is the “food” for the plant which uses the carbon dioxide during photosynthesis to produce energy.
For transpiration to be successful, plants must continuously take in moisture through their roots. If the roots are not able to take in enough moisture to replace that lost during transpiration, the plant will suffer and eventually die. This is the reason you must keep a new transplant well-watered until its root system is fully developed.
What can we as the gardeners do to help relieve our plants’ stress? Most important, consider its needs at planting time! After that, apart from rigging up some type of temporary shade on an extremely hot day, we can supply water to the soil. Untreated water from a rain barrel or from a natural body of water is far superior to treated water from our water pipes, unless, of course, you have a well. Chlorine in the water is not too bad for the plants in small doses, but fluoride can do a lot of damage.
Try to water the soil only, either by a drip irrigation system, or from a hose or watering can held close to the ground. I use a long-handled watering wand meant for watering high hanging baskets. It enables me to put the water right on the ground without constantly bending over. Making sure your soil contains lots of organic material in addition to using mulch, goes a long way toward helping your soil hold onto moisture.
The problem during hot dry weather is that if the plant continues to transpire normally, it runs the risk of dying from lack of water. If it closes up its stomata to prevent water loss, it runs the risk of starvation because it is cutting off its carbon dioxide source. Either way, it’s a lose-lose situation for the plant.
There are plants that are able to avoid this type of stress. They are called succulents. Well-known succulents include things like cacti, aloe, purslane, and sedum. These plants tend to have thick stems which can hold onto a good bit of water. How do they do that? Well, according to Lee Reich, author of “The ever-curious gardener,” the explanation is that succulents have a very different metabolism from most other plants. They open their stomata at night instead of during the day.
One pretty little garden flower that has this ability is Portulaca grandiflora. Portulaca, sometimes called Moss Rose, will keep pumping out the flowers in hot, dry weather and never show any sign of discontent.
Portulaca is a succulent. It has that very different metabolism that allows it to open its stomata at night. By opening only during the dark hours, very little water is actually lost and the exchange of gases can still take place.
If you want a plant that will look good with very little care or watering, this is your ticket! It works in containers or as a low, bright border for a garden, or in a “nothing will grow here” spot. It comes in an array of bright colors, and never needs deadheading.
Portulaca is an annual that, in my experience, reseeds itself readily. Buy a seed packet, and sprinkle them where you would like the flowers. It’s what I call a, “Once you have it, you always have it” plant. The hotter and drier it is, the better it likes it. Give it shade and moist soil, and it will probably die.
Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Wellness in the Garden is an opportunity to relax in the garden, learn some yoga, be introduced to body mechanics, and taste some Mediterranean snacks at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. For more information and to register, go to https://extension.psu.edu/wellness-in-the-garden .
Barb Mrgich is a Penn State Master Gardener. The Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.
