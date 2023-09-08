mg

Plants designed to grow in hot, dry soil, perform happily in those conditions without stress. (Photo Courtesy Barb Mrgich)

We, as human beings, are completely different organisms from plants. You might think we have nothing in common, but surprisingly, that is not entirely true. As an example, when we get stressed, we become much more vulnerable to disease, injury, and things like heart and stomach damage. Stress is also very dangerous to a plant’s health. We just stress out over very different types of problems.

Plants stress over things like bad placement, too much heat, and not enough water. When their environment is not suiting them, they can’t get up and move out of the sun or get a drink of water like we can. They just have to stay in their designated spot and take whatever comes at them. This is why master gardeners use the phrase “Right plant, right place.”

Barb Mrgich is a Penn State Master Gardener. The Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.