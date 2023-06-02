mg

Every year Black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta) are favorite entries at Adams County’s South Mountain Fair. (Photo Courtesy Connie Holland)

Now that it seems summer finally is coming, it is not too early to start planning for the South Mountain Fair. This marks the 101st year for the fair. The South Mountain Fair is one of the longest running fairs in Pennsylvania. It opens on July 26 at 4 p.m. and runs through July 29. Please take note of the dates. There will be a lot going on at this 101st South Mountain Fair, and it is fun for all ages. Everyone is urged to consider entering the fair.

Right now is the proper time to plan for growing your floral and vegetable entries. At the fair, you receive ribbons, and even prize money, for your winning entries of specimen cut flowers, potted plants and floral arrangements as well as home grown vegetables, baked goods, canned fruits, jellies and jams, needlework, clothing, quilts, crafts and photography. Many departments even have separate youth and adult divisions.

Connie Holland is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County and former Floral Department 17 Chair. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

