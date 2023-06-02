Now that it seems summer finally is coming, it is not too early to start planning for the South Mountain Fair. This marks the 101st year for the fair. The South Mountain Fair is one of the longest running fairs in Pennsylvania. It opens on July 26 at 4 p.m. and runs through July 29. Please take note of the dates. There will be a lot going on at this 101st South Mountain Fair, and it is fun for all ages. Everyone is urged to consider entering the fair.
Right now is the proper time to plan for growing your floral and vegetable entries. At the fair, you receive ribbons, and even prize money, for your winning entries of specimen cut flowers, potted plants and floral arrangements as well as home grown vegetables, baked goods, canned fruits, jellies and jams, needlework, clothing, quilts, crafts and photography. Many departments even have separate youth and adult divisions.
In planning ahead for growing Department 17 Horticulture and Floral entries, keep in mind there are special entry requirements for potted plants, cut branches, specimen cut flowers, and floral arrangements. Potted plants, for example, must be exhibited in containers which cannot exceed 10 inches in diameter in which the exhibitor has grown them for three months.
In the specimen cut flower classes, exhibitors must grow all of their own entries. Refer to the Premium Book for specific details on entering each class as requirements vary by floral species.
Uniformity of height, color and size are important when entering flowers. A zinnia entry, for example, should be six flowers of the same height, size, and color. Plant enough flowers of the same color and species so that you have plenty from which to choose. Flowers should be gathered in the morning or in the evening, not during the heat of the day. Pick several of each planned entry so the best can be selected upon arrival at the fair. Remove any leaves which would be under water when displayed; however, some leaves must remain above the water line for judging. Specimens having no leaves lose judging points.
Those entering artistic floral arrangements should be aware that each of these classes has specific size and type of flower requirements. Purchased flowers may be used in the floral arrangement classes.
Complete information about these and all other department entries can be found in the Premium Book available online at the website SouthMountainFair.com. Entry registration is July 23 and July 24.
The South Mountain Fair also features 4-H exhibits and livestock judging and sales. Other featured events at the fair include a parade of antique farm equipment, draft horse pulling and fireworks. Exact times for all events are in the Premium Book and the online web site, SouthMountainFair.com.
Plan now to enter the fair. Be sure to attend to see all the exhibits and experience the fun of this 101st South Mountain Fair.
Visit us on Facebook and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Visit the Demonstration Gardens and Native Plant Gardens at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. You will find information about tea gardens, children’s gardens, cutting gardens, pollinator gardens, as well as many native plants.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Connie Holland is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County and former Floral Department 17 Chair. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.