The following property transfers were filed in Adams County betwee May 19 and May 25.

Berwick Twp.

Troy Smith to Zachary Wilt, 88 Smith Lane, $325,000

Bonneauville

Richard Hobson Jr. to Megan Beares, 15 Sycamore Court, $315,000

Carroll Valley

Mark Maas to Timothy Taylor, 105 Skylark Trail, $416,000

Conewago Twp.

Betty Reese aka decd extrx to William Updegraff, 806 Poplar St., $280,000

Earle Blacke Jr. to McDaniel Homestead LLC, 5490 Hanover Road, $500,000

Carl Nace aka decd extrx to Miller Land Ventures LLC, 225 N. Oxford Ave., $482,500

Cumberland Twp.

Gettysburg Homes LLC to Brittnie Heaton, 196 Twin Lakes Drive, $382,500

Joseph Myers to Jose Zavala, 5 Pintail Court, $351,785

Franklin Twp.

Raymond Doxzen to Janelle Ford, 995D New Road, $105,000

William Bucher to Jason Baldwin, 440 Hilltown Road, $1,300,000

Germany Twp.

David Carruthers to Corey Tomassini, 265 Amanda Drive, $455,000

Steven Shanebrook to Floyd Lilly, 255 Saint John’s Road, $85,000

Gettysburg

Wayne Hill to Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC, 5 Buford Ave., $330,000

Wayne Hill to Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC, 143 West St., $155,000

Marianne Larkin to Christopher Groft, 177 Hanover St., $80,000

Hamiltonban Twp.

Gauss Family LLC to Robert Thompkins II, Tapeworm Lane, $47,500

Sarek Properties LLC to Ronald Kurtz, 1749 Carrolls Tract Road, $330,000

Huntington Twp.

Kerry Snyder to Clair Decker, 6650 Old Harrisburg Road, $5,000

Annmarie Silva tp Morgan Gebhart, 15 Wendy Drive, $359,500

Latimore Twp.

Joshua Yoder to Jonathan Carder, 3061 Stoney Point Road, $379,000

Marc Tramazzo to Derek King, 30 Fisher Drive, $269,900

Littlestown

Kurt Dutton to Emily Glassick, 46 Pennsylvania Ave., $249,900

William Updegraff to Lyle German, 61 Crouse Park, $199,900

Ruby Ryan to Samantha Robertson, 448 S. Columbus Ave., $239,500

Marty Henley to Donald Lowman, 24 Klein Way, $370,500

McSherrystown

Clifford Bair decd extrx to Amy Clay, 411 North St., $159,999

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Margaret Heintzelman to Ann Barbagallo, 167 Wheatland Drive, $298,000

Mark Rickrode Jr. to Timothy Hagarman, 831 Honda Road, $200,000

Philip Dickensheets to Cruisin Back in Time LLC, 4430 Hanover Road, $525,000

Oxford Twp.

Roy Thompson decd admrx to Wharf Group LLC, 47 E. Locust Lane, $165,000

Reading Twp.

David Triplett to PA Make Group LLC, 11 Pemberton Drive, $22,000

Brenda Christ to Diane Poole, 50 Sedgwick Drive, $200,000

Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Andrew Poling, 24 Heather Lane, $443,044

Straban Twp.

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 34 Cardinal Flower Way, $92,635.83

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 79 Birdseye Lane, $92,635.83

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 30 Cardinal Flower Way, $92,635.83

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 26 Cardinal Flower Way, $92,635.83

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 256 Rustic Wood Drive, $92,635.83

Union Twp.

Katie Smith to Ross Holland, 650 Chestnut Hill Road, $313,600

