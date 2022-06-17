The following property transfers were filed in Adams County betwee May 19 and May 25.
Berwick Twp.
Troy Smith to Zachary Wilt, 88 Smith Lane, $325,000
Bonneauville
Richard Hobson Jr. to Megan Beares, 15 Sycamore Court, $315,000
Carroll Valley
Mark Maas to Timothy Taylor, 105 Skylark Trail, $416,000
Conewago Twp.
Betty Reese aka decd extrx to William Updegraff, 806 Poplar St., $280,000
Earle Blacke Jr. to McDaniel Homestead LLC, 5490 Hanover Road, $500,000
Carl Nace aka decd extrx to Miller Land Ventures LLC, 225 N. Oxford Ave., $482,500
Cumberland Twp.
Gettysburg Homes LLC to Brittnie Heaton, 196 Twin Lakes Drive, $382,500
Joseph Myers to Jose Zavala, 5 Pintail Court, $351,785
Franklin Twp.
Raymond Doxzen to Janelle Ford, 995D New Road, $105,000
William Bucher to Jason Baldwin, 440 Hilltown Road, $1,300,000
Germany Twp.
David Carruthers to Corey Tomassini, 265 Amanda Drive, $455,000
Steven Shanebrook to Floyd Lilly, 255 Saint John’s Road, $85,000
Gettysburg
Wayne Hill to Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC, 5 Buford Ave., $330,000
Wayne Hill to Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC, 143 West St., $155,000
Marianne Larkin to Christopher Groft, 177 Hanover St., $80,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Gauss Family LLC to Robert Thompkins II, Tapeworm Lane, $47,500
Sarek Properties LLC to Ronald Kurtz, 1749 Carrolls Tract Road, $330,000
Huntington Twp.
Kerry Snyder to Clair Decker, 6650 Old Harrisburg Road, $5,000
Annmarie Silva tp Morgan Gebhart, 15 Wendy Drive, $359,500
Latimore Twp.
Joshua Yoder to Jonathan Carder, 3061 Stoney Point Road, $379,000
Marc Tramazzo to Derek King, 30 Fisher Drive, $269,900
Littlestown
Kurt Dutton to Emily Glassick, 46 Pennsylvania Ave., $249,900
William Updegraff to Lyle German, 61 Crouse Park, $199,900
Ruby Ryan to Samantha Robertson, 448 S. Columbus Ave., $239,500
Marty Henley to Donald Lowman, 24 Klein Way, $370,500
McSherrystown
Clifford Bair decd extrx to Amy Clay, 411 North St., $159,999
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Margaret Heintzelman to Ann Barbagallo, 167 Wheatland Drive, $298,000
Mark Rickrode Jr. to Timothy Hagarman, 831 Honda Road, $200,000
Philip Dickensheets to Cruisin Back in Time LLC, 4430 Hanover Road, $525,000
Oxford Twp.
Roy Thompson decd admrx to Wharf Group LLC, 47 E. Locust Lane, $165,000
Reading Twp.
David Triplett to PA Make Group LLC, 11 Pemberton Drive, $22,000
Brenda Christ to Diane Poole, 50 Sedgwick Drive, $200,000
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Andrew Poling, 24 Heather Lane, $443,044
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 34 Cardinal Flower Way, $92,635.83
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 79 Birdseye Lane, $92,635.83
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 30 Cardinal Flower Way, $92,635.83
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 26 Cardinal Flower Way, $92,635.83
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 256 Rustic Wood Drive, $92,635.83
Union Twp.
Katie Smith to Ross Holland, 650 Chestnut Hill Road, $313,600
