These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 8-14.
Carroll Valley
Samuel Richardson III to Aaron George, Jacks Mountain Road, $82,500
Conewago Twp.
Victor Smith to Michael Pienta, 3672 Centennial Road, $85,000
Juan Blas-Cornejo to Olivia Mullins, 510 Diller Road, $235,000
Brianna Campbell to Britany Loss, 111 Barley Circle, $422,000
Michael Flickinger to John Dougherty, 96 Sycamore Lane, $318,000
Sarah Winters decd admr to Michael Flickinger, 300 Oxford Ave., $250,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to David Dunn, 12 Nuthatch Drive, $475,447
Joseph Myers to Krysta Haczweski, 7 Egret Court, $375,976
Wesley Crouse to Stanley Licharowicz Jr., 18 Dogwood Court, $249,900
Franklin Twp.
Mary Mills to Bartolo Ponce, 1346 Hilltown Road, $120,000
Sandra Spence to Andrew Musselman, Ragged Edge Road, $50,000
Freedom Twp.
Ethan Shriver to Corrissa Wagner, Gordon Road, $250,000
Germany Twp.
Moore Family Builders LLC to David Kessler, 1535 Harney Road, $149,900
Jason Shinderman to Brandon Yingling, 37 East Summit Drive, $385,000
Gettysburg
Bonita May aka to Alfredo Torres, 40 S. Howard Ave., $250,000
Lisa Portmess to Mark Mettrick, 38 W. Middle St., $395,000
SPG Capital LLC to GPW General Contracting LLC, 37 Breckenridge St., $65,000
Henry Heiser III to S&K Real Estate Holdings LLC, 104 Baltimore St., $280,000
Carolyn Myers to Hwa Anchisi, 37 N. Fourth St., $169,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Patrick Hahn to Debra Korbach, 125 Sour Mash Trail, $349,900
Latimore Twp.
Kathleen Brock to Marc Thomas, 1255 Braggtown Road, $249,900
William Holland to Denise Arnold, 20 Seneca Drive, $362,500
Liberty Twp.
Howard Stinefelt to Courtney Jones, 8002B Friends Creek Road, $425,000
Littlestown
Maple Street Property Management LLC to Harrison Wittle, 448 Prince St., $235,000
McSherrystown
Integrity First Home Buyers LLC to Life Discovery Church, 356 Fairview Ave., $251,995
Mt. Joy Twp.
Richard Tufts to Colton Cooper, 2480 Low Dutch Road, $355,000
Keith Ballantyne to Derek Merkle, 219 Heritage Drive, $316,000
Robert Gough to Benjamin Luley, 55 Heritage Drive, $455,000
John McCleaf to Sara Wargo, 974 Johnson Drive, $242,900
Elizabeth Smith to Tyler Shannon, 55 Two Taverns Road, $606,000
Reading Twp.
Lexington Land Developers Corporation to Kevin Holtzinger, 122 Amber View, $109,990
Gloria Gebhart to Mark Brill, 376 Lake Meade Drive, $650,000
Straban Twp.
Peter Vellotti to Brad Black, 265 Lively Stream Way, $655,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Nancy Deluca, 342 Rustic Wood Drive, $466,423
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Brenda Lenda, 163 West Aster Way, $567,617
Union Twp.
CGM Holdings LLC to Littlestown Area School District, Basehoar School Road, $435,000
Edward Hartlaub Sr. to Tanner Hawk, 745 Littlestown Road, $135,000
Albert Cookson decd extr to Therit Investments LLC, 750 Basehoar School Road, $150,000
York Springs
Denise Knisley aka to Christopher Donofrio, 225 Main St., $250,000
