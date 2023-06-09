The Gettysburg Garden Club through its Garden of the Month Committee presented June’s award to Susan Hood, 2910 Baltimore Pike.

Hood writes of her garden: “ My vision came to me about four years ago. What was once brush, weeds, thorny blackberries, and poison ivy is now a beautiful garden with a variety of plants, flowers, and trees.”

Submitted by Cornelia Saltzman on behalf of the Gettysburg Garden Club’s Garden of the Month program.

