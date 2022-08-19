Whether you are a budding gardener or a late-bloomer you might enjoy delving into these facts about the Trial Garden run by the Master Gardeners of Adams County. The members who have planted plots in the garden just finished conducting an Open House on Saturday, Aug. 6. Maybe you attended. There are 26 plots that make up our garden, each one is cared for by at least one and sometimes two or three master gardeners.
These gardeners start in early spring to plan what they want to grow and evaluate. Then they send a description of their projected garden (a plot 4 feet wide by 15-to-20 feet long) to the group leader. These descriptions are published in a booklet that is available in a white mailbox in the garden for the public to learn the details of the plantings in the various plots.
As spring and summer progress, the gardeners weed and water the garden plots as needed; this year they have been especially beautiful and well cared for. Some people devise a theme, gardens, veggies, pollinators, plants for making teas, and children’s garden, all are popular garden plots. There is one more that has been part of our garden for a long time, a Sensory Garden which consists of plants to represent sight, sound, scent, touch, and taste. When you visit, try to decide which plant represents which sense! Another attraction at our garden is our honey bees and hives. Several master gardeners take care of the hives and bees and are quite knowledgeable about them. On Saturday they conducted a tasting, emphasizing the differences in honey between flowers used by the bees in the spring, summer, and fall. The children’s gardens are always popular. It is a lot of fun to build a pizza garden or erect teepees for beans to climb on.
Our gardens always aim to educate people about pollination and its value in growing prolific gardens. We teach about the various bird and insect pollinators that pollinate our plants. Without pollinators such as the various insects, birds, bees and even small mammals we would be very lacking in food products or plants that provide seed for farmers and food for everyone.
This year we have added a new category to our garden: Herb and Tea Gardening Beds. We have 12 beds devoted to herbs and teas. Some of the plants use the leaves, others the roots, flowers, or stems. Mint is always a reliable herb to use as a tea. The biggest drawback to mint is its tendency to spread, try planting it in a pot, then dig the pot into, the soil. It will work to contain the plant for a few years, but eventually mint will be growing outside the pot into the garden soil. Then it will be difficult to remove. Mint is easy to identify because all mint plants have square stems. Some teas are made from plants that grow in China, as well as other far east and tropical countries, and are not hardy in America or our zone (zone 6B). Be sure to do research if you are going to use a plant that is unfamiliar to you. Edible flowers are also popular. Daylily buds can be dipped in batter and deep fried, flowers can be used in decorations.
We tend to take our hedgerow for granted. That’s because it is doing exactly what we wanted it to do, many of the plants that we have planted grow by rhizomes; that is their roots move underground and come up further along the garden row. The original purpose of a hedgerow in England and Europe was to fence in their animals. Our hedgerow is now doing an admirable job of growing into the garden row and keeping the cows out, not that we have any cows, but if we did, it would work well. We don’t do much weeding any more since the row is filling up with the desirable plants that have been planted there for several years. The row does double-duty by shielding us from traffic on Old Harrisburg Road.
Our gardens are an expression of what we have learned as Master Gardeners. We spend many hours becoming master gardeners with many hours of classes. For continuing education we can attend conferences or develop projects or events that reach out to the public so they, in turn, can become better gardeners. We hope we are adding to your enjoyment and understanding of gardening. Visit the Trial Garden during all daylight hours.
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Wellness in the Garden: Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us for a morning of movement in the garden. We will learn the best ways to move as we garden and learn about the plants and insects that keep us and our gardens healthy, To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/wellness-in-the-garden.
Martha Young is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
