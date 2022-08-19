Whether you are a budding gardener or a late-bloomer you might enjoy delving into these facts about the Trial Garden run by the Master Gardeners of Adams County. The members who have planted plots in the garden just finished conducting an Open House on Saturday, Aug. 6. Maybe you attended. There are 26 plots that make up our garden, each one is cared for by at least one and sometimes two or three master gardeners.

These gardeners start in early spring to plan what they want to grow and evaluate. Then they send a description of their projected garden (a plot 4 feet wide by 15-to-20 feet long) to the group leader. These descriptions are published in a booklet that is available in a white mailbox in the garden for the public to learn the details of the plantings in the various plots.

Martha Young is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

