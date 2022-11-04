mg1

A garden in winter can still provide food and shelter for birds and insects, such as pollinators. (Photo Courtesy of Carolyn Black)

November is a great time to analyze your gardens and improve the quality of life for birds and insects during the winter months. There are several easy procedures to follow to become a responsible gardener while providing food, water, and protection for our feathered friends and insects during the coldest season of the year.

Do not be too anxious to remove everything from your garden in the fall. When we keep a clean and tidy garden, we are frequently eliminating natural materials and features that would otherwise provide nesting habitat for birds, bees, and other insects. Mow the leaves in the fall so they can be used as mulch on the grass and in the gardens. The leaves produce organic matter and return nitrogen and carbon back to the soil.

Carolyn Black is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

