Need expert gardening advice? Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences experts will offer consultations in the Yard and Garden Area during Ag Progress Days, Aug. 8-10, according to a release from the college.

Experts include Penn State Extension Master Gardeners, extension educators, and specialists in horticulture, entomology and plant pathology. At the “Ask a Master Gardener” booth, gardening enthusiasts can receive advice from Master Gardeners from across the state, get information about the spotted lanternfly, and learn about the Pennsylvania Pollinator-Friendly Habitat Certification program, which enables homeowners and gardeners to certify their landscapes as pollinator friendly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.