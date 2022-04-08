Now that spring weather is just around the corner, and after a cold end to March, it’s time to get outside into the garden. After two years of pandemic precautions, the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners in Franklin County are gearing up for a busy spring season with the return of their May Plant Sale and other educational outreach activities. Here’s what’s coming up in the next few months for Master Gardeners.
Herbs from Garden to Kitchen, an informal workshop with the Master Gardeners’ herb experts, Saturday, April 23, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Ag Heritage Center, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, lower-level meeting room 7/8. This class is currently full; you can visit https://extension.psu.edu/herbs-from-garden-to-kitchen for more information and to be added to the wait list if there are any cancellations. Participants will learn about different types of herbs, including when and how to harvest them from the garden for use in culinary dishes, how to include herbs in the landscape, and how to preserve them.
The Garden Hotline starts for the season Monday, April 25, and will continue through Sept. 30. Master Gardeners will be available at the Extension office, 181 Franklin Farm Lane, to assist you with your home garden questions on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., except on those holidays when the office is closed (Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day). Call 717-263-9226, e-mail franklinmg@psu.edu, or stop in the Extension office for help with your garden problems. You may bring in samples of plants and insects for identification, diagnosis, and recommendations.
Master Gardener Plant Sale, Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located along the stream at the Extension office and Ag Heritage Center, 181-185 Franklin Farm Lane. The Master Gardeners are excited to host the Plant Sale after a two-year hiatus and to share their gardening expertise with Plant Sale customers. Plants available for very reasonable prices include greenhouse-grown annual flowers, herbs, tomatoes, peppers, and other vegetables, including heirloom and unusual varieties, as well as perennials, groundcovers, shrubs, and trees. New this year, “plug” plants, small perennials good for mass planting and drifts, will be available, including some great late-season bloomers for pollinators. Also new this year, we will be accepting Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards, along with cash and check, for payment. Proceeds from the Plant Sale support Master Gardener educational outreach activities in Franklin County.
The Master Gardeners also maintain extensive educational Demonstration Gardens, open during daylight hours for your edification and enjoyment, at their Horticulture Center, located across Franklin Farm Lane from the Extension office building. The Gardens showcase pollinator, herb, drought-tolerant, wildlife habitat, vegetable, and sun perennial plants, with labels and signage. Adjacent to the Extension office is the Gass Historic Garden, featuring colonial-era plants and plants found by Lewis and Clark on their Journey of Discovery more than 200 years ago.
Who are Penn State Extension Master Gardeners? They are volunteers who support Penn State Extension’s outreach mission by using research-based information to educate the public about best practices in sustainable home gardening and environmental stewardship. They improve their horticultural expertise through extensive basic training classes and continuing education provided by Penn State Extension. They are passionate about gardening and eager to share their knowledge to help Franklin County residents improve their gardening skills. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Master Gardener volunteer, contact the Franklin County Extension office at 717-263-9226 or email ahm11@psu.edu.
Penn State Extension and the Master Gardeners in Franklin County are ready to help you with the information and resources you need to spring into your best gardening season ever.
