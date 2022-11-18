Early spring enthusiasm for ramps, also known as wild leeks, may be causing lower crop yields and threatening communities of the forest herb, according to Penn State researchers.

Eaten for thousands of years by Native Americans, ramps are valued for their strong garlic-like aroma and delicious onion-like flavor, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences release. More recently, they have become popular among foodies and restaurant chefs, leading to an increased demand by urban consumers and a higher price point for the spring plant.

