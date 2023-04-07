mg

These cabbage and kale plants are growing very well in containers. (Photo Courtesy Mary Ann Ryan)

Oh, the excitement of vegetable gardening! Seed companies are selling out of seeds, and questions on growing vegetables are beginning to filter in.

April welcomes the gardening season due to warmer temperatures and good rainfall. This month it’s time for planting potatoes, peas, beets, lettuce, and onions as well as transplants of cabbage, broccoli, kale and Brussel sprouts. But when it comes to growing many veggies, May is the month. Planting seeds too soon can result in rotting seeds and degradation of plant material.

Mary Ann Ryan is a Penn State Extension Consumer Horticulture Program Coordinator from Adams County. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone is 717-334-6271.

