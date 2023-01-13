The following property transfers were filed in Adams County Dec. 8-14, 2022.
Abbottstown
April Trivitt aka to Lisa Hummel, 163 E. Fleet St., $139,900
Arendtsville
Joan Gelwicks to Hugo Angeles, 31 Glenwood Drive, $249,995
Butler Twp.
Carla Deckert to Jonathan Clinton, 1275 Belmont Road, $201,000
Jerry Lawrence aka decd admr to Kevin Zeigler, 2085 Biglerville Road, $135,000
Carroll Valley
John Mills to Joshua Redding, 51 Mile Trail, $299,900
Oscar Fernandez by tax claim bureau trustee to Allen Beckett, 101 Skylark Trail, $9,200
Oscar Fernandez by tax claim bureau trustee to Allen Beckett, 99 Skylark Trail, $1,396.39
Robert Krause by tax claim bureau trustee to M&S Surplus Ltd., 3 Ringneck Trail, $2,028.94
Harry Amos by tax claim bureau trustee to Paul Kellet, 6 Evergreen Trail, $1,346.70
Mary Gillin by tax claim bureau trustee to Daniel Christodoulou, 15 Valley View Trail, $2,896.87
Glenn Speicher by tax claim bureau trustee to Paul Kellett, 224 Country Club Trail, $8,600
Alvin Bowles by tax claim bureau trustee to Paul Kellett, 4 Crestview Trail, $3,100
John St. Denis by tax claim bureau trustee to Daniel Christodoulou, 14 Plain View Trail, $4,300
Allen Beckett to Paul Kellett, 268 Country Club Trail, $5,000
Sandra Hughes by tax claim bureau trustee to Douglas Short, 17 Raven Trail, $868.22
Nathan Miller Sr. by tax claim bureau trustee to James Stith, 4 Ravenwood Trail, $882.45
Harry Amos by tax claim bureau trustee to Paul Kellett, 8 Evergreen Trail, $2,700
Alicia Hoff aka to Joel Stup, 20 Oak Ridge Trail, $11,000
Conewago Twp.
Barbara Butler aka decd extrx to Austin James, 2990 Hanover Pike, $190,000
Charles Morlock Jr. to Jessica Bixler, 5516 Hanover Road, $250,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Diana Coho, 166 Fairplay Road, $450,675
Evelyn Ayres to Jeffrey Pheiff, 452 Old Mill Road, $392,000
Nancy Abreu to Jeremy Garskof, 33 Pin Oak Lane, $295,000
John Gehrm by tax claim bureau trustee to Adams County Industrial Development, 2664 Emmitsburg Road, $10,306
Franklin Twp.
Charles Smartwood to Michael Wolf, 1995 Chambersburg Road, $60,000
Jerry Shultz by tax claim bureau trustee to Ricky Shultz, Chambersburg Road, $1,014.57
Douglas Reisinger by tax claim bureau trustee to Coastline Capital LLC, 1085 Winding Road, $86,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Randy Reamers aka decd co admrs cta to Robert Kreitz, 4308 Fairfield Road, $120,000
Kathryn Hayes to Joel Carpenter, Iron Springs Road, $150,000
Latimore Twp.
Christopher Ritchie to Megan Hayes, 141 Lake Meade Drive, $489,000
Littlestown
Stephanie Shoemaker aka to Kyle Hughes, 68 Maple Ave., $287,000
Dimitrios Ganas decd co extrs to Rashmi Gupta, 130 Lumber St., $210,000
James McGowan by tax claim bureau trustee to John Lindner, 21 W. King St., $7,000
McSherrystown
Zhariff Valle Sr. to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., 319 Main St., $304,900
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Randy Oberlander, 319 Main St., $304,900
Menallen Twp.
Susan Heintzelman to Iain Walker, 2659 Coon Road, $170,000
Daniel Garretson to Jonathan Benedict, Wenksville Road, $500,000
Bear Mountain Orchards Inc. to Rice Fruit Company Inc., Pond Road, $225,000
William Smith by tax claim bureau trustee to Alternative Acquisitions LLC, 15 Hickory Drive, $47,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Hien Bui aka to Battlefield Military Museum Inc., 1885 Baltimore Pike, $420,000
Randall Inskip to James Hodge, 105 Spring Creek Circle, $490,000
New Oxford
Zachariah Funt to Quinn Fasnacht, 15 Oxford Court, $160,000
Oxford Twp.
Donald L. Diehl and Joyce S. Diehl Revocable Trust Agreement to Kevin Kunkle, 389 Kohler Mill Road, $200,000
Robin Shultz aka to Sarah Rohrbaugh, 29 East Locust Lane, $192,000
Reading Twp.
Carla Warrenfeltz to Kevin Holtzinger, 2425 East Berlin Road, $320,000
Susan Wilbourn to Nicholas Keeney, 88 Kuhn Fording Road, $189,350
Jeffrey Seibert to Nig LP, 190 Nell Road, $87,000
Good Hope Ventures AC LP to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, Cedar Tree Lane, $110,000
Straban Twp.
Joshua Francisco by sheriff to JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, 198 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $125,000
John Bohner to Eric Zaney, 291 Thomas Drive, $295,000
U.S. Home LLC to Phillip Baker, 25 Rock Green Lane, $434,765
U.S. Home LLC to Jeffrey Colosimo, 37 Tulip Tree Way, $324,990
U.S. Home LLC to William Beck, 38 Bayberry Lane, $349,990
CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, Rustic Wood Drive, $1,205,979
U.S. Home LLC to Patricia Comfort, 75 Rustic Wood Drive, $334,790
Tyrone Twp.
Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. to Rice Fruit Company Inc., 541 Gardners Station Road, $1,425,000
Timber Tract Inc. to Scott Starner, Old Harrisburg Road, $1,685.31
Union Twp.
Rauland Hancock aka decd co extrs to Rhett Meyers, 1371 Littlestown Road, $220,000
