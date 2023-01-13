Christopher Meakin, Littlestown Boys' Basketball: Christopher averaged 23.7 points per game over 3 games, leading the Thunderbolts to a pair of wins.

Tyler Withers, Gettysburg Wrestling: Tyler went 5-0 at the Canner Duals on Saturday, pinning all 5 of his opponents in helping the Warriors win the team title.

Hannah Metzger, Bermudian Springs Girls' Basketball: Hannah scored 38 points over 3 games, helping the Eagles go 2-1

Joey Ney, Biglerville Wrestling: Joey went 6-0 with 5 bonus-point wins, including a 5-0 mark at 145 pounds at the Canner Duals

Brennan Holmes, New Oxford Boys' Basketball: Brennan averaged 20 points per game during a 3-game run to help the Colonials notch a pair of wins

