While it feels as if we just put away our summer clothes and got out the pumpkins, it’s time to start preparing your home for winter.
“Preparing your house for the winter months now can save you some headaches in the event of an early snowstorm or temperature drop,” said Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties Executive Officer, Shanna Terroso. “Cleaning the gutters, checking the roof for damages, testing your sump pump and stocking up on rock salt are easy ways to start getting ready.”
