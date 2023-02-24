Birds require high-energy (high-fat) foods during the cold winter weather to maintain fat reserves to survive the frosty nights, although more than 58 million Americans watch the birds, many of them have read or heard that feeding birds in the winter is bad and does more harm than good, according to a Green Earth Media Group release.

Perpetuated myths say feeding birds during fall and winter can prevent timely migrations or cause birds to depend on feeders rather than foraging for food themselves- Then the myth jumps to, if you stop feeding birds in winter, they’ll starve to death. That is far from the truth, and those 58 some-odd million people who have a vested interest in bird watching should know they are not hurting the birds by feeding them in cold weather.

