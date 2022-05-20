Among the key findings from a Pennsylvania Litter Research Study conducted in 2020, more than 90% of respondents believe litter is a problem in Pennsylvania, and litter negatively impacts communities, according to a Pennsylvania Resources Council release.
It also suggest the most littered items are fast food wrappers, plastic bags, beverage containers and tobacco products, and that increased awareness of the effects of littering is necessary.
In addition, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the decomposition times for some commonly littered items are:
Glass bottles, approximately 1 million years
Aluminum cans, 200-500 years
Plastic jugs, 70 years
Plastic bags, 10-20 years
Disposable diapers, 10-20 years
Cigarette butts, 1-5 years
“Do your part to increase awareness by participating in the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest. Use your camera or mobile device to identify the worst or most unusual examples of litter in your Pennsylvania community,” the release reads.
The contest is open to amateur photographers only and entries should help bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment or wildlife.
Entries are judged on six criteria: anti-litter message; originality; photographic technique; quality of photo; originality of title; and severity of the litter.
Contestants are separated into two groups: Students through grade 12; and adults. Six prizes, three to each group, will be awarded: first-place winner, $500; second-place, $250; and third-place, $100.
“Entrants are encouraged to initiate a clean-up of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of their efforts for additional judging points,” the release reads.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.
Entries are limited to five per person, no smaller than 4-by-6-inches and no larger than 8-by-10-inches, should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063.
High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org. All entries, including digital, should include entrant’s name, address, email address, phone number, title given to photo, location of litter site and how the person learned of the contest.
Students must also include age, grade and name of school.
Photos submitted without all of the outlined information will be disqualified. Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.
Questions may be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org and additional information, sponsors, an online entry form as well as previous winners, can be found at https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/.
Individuals, groups, businesses or organizations with an interest in litter prevention that would like to help sponsor this relevant program should contact lensonlitter@prc.org or follow the instructions included below. Current sponsors-to-date include The Capaldi Family (Anti-Litter Champion) and Sheetz (Anti-Litter Advocate).
To become a Lens on Litter sponsor, the various levels of sponsorship are:
• Anti-Litter Champion, $1,000
• Anti-Litter Advocate, $500
• Anti- Litter Supporter, $250
• Anti-Litterbug, $100
Contribute by visiting https://prc.networkforgood.com/ or make checks payable to Pennsylvania Resources Council, and mail to Pennsylvania Resources Council, Lens on Litter Photo Contest, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063.
