School activities, fall festivals, and football makes autumn a busy time of year and being a Master Gardener adds to the crazy schedules. However, busy times require quiet times, times that we need to take care of ourselves. And we have the perfect opportunity for you.
On Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, we will offer a morning of Wellness in the Garden.
This event takes us into the garden to learn techniques that will help you relax, de-stress, and learn a bit about gardening.
Our morning in the garden will take you through the following activities: Yoga; Body Mechanics; a Tea Station; and Mediterranean food.
Laurie Stover will lead the session of yoga that will help you to relax and focus on healing and calmness. Following yoga, Occupational Therapist Alexandra Himes will guide us through movements and tips that will help to reduce injury while you garden.
In the Demonstration Gardens, Master Gardeners create plantings for various purposes. Some beds focus on kids gardening, while others on plants specifically planted for attracting beneficial insects. Cut flowers are grown to show visitors what type to plant if that is the focus in your garden.
In addition, tomato trials are happening, where seeds are collected from the best, saved, and planted the following year, looking for the hardiest, best producer and best tasting tomato for our area.
Lastly, you will see herbs and other plants that are used in creating herbal teas. And at the Wellness in the Garden event, you will have the opportunity to learn about these plants, taste the teas made from these plants, and create your own herbal tea blends.
Fresh produce and herbs are used regularly in Mediterranean foods. Foods Educator Sarah Davis will be chatting with you about the Mediterranean diet, provide a few recipes for you to try, and talk to you about the benefits of this diet choice. We will have a few samples for you to try.
After you have gathered up your yoga mats, tasted and created herbal tea blends, and learned about the Mediterranean diet, you will have the opportunity to be guided through the garden by Master Gardeners to see the plant selections for each of the demonstration areas. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your gardening questions.
Take a break and enjoy the morning with us. We will be in the garden at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Building, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
This program is just one of many educational opportunities the Master Gardeners offer. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, Penn State Master Gardeners of Adams County, to be kept abreast of upcoming classes. Timely and relevant topics are discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues. In addition to the Wellness in the Garden, October, November, and December classes on floral design will be offered, each highlighting the appropriate season.
Through the winter we will be offering classes on vegetable gardening, environmental landscaping, houseplants, composting and more.
Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Mary Ann Ryan is a Penn State Consumer Horticulture Program coordinator. The Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
