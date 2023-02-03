Last year didn’t seem to be a good year for butterflies in my garden, and there seemed to be fewer bees, too. I never made complete or accurate counts of animals of any sort over the years, but last year felt different. The overall population of insects is declining, and more of the beneficial insects are disappearing than the pests.
I belong to a group of mostly local readers who meet weekly to discuss environmentally themed books. We are currently working through a scary, yet hopeful, book by Dave Goulson called Silent Earth (2021). Before I tell you about it, just think about the natural sounds you hear where you live and how they vary by season. Consider the creatures that visit there, whether they flit, fly, hop, crawl. Consider whether you are particularly happy to see a brilliant monarch butterfly, or tense up at the sight of a dozen harlequin bugs draining the sap from a cabbage seedling. You realize your yard is full of life.
Now, just focus on the insects. Insects are the most numerous groups of animals in our yards. Notice what they are doing. I know in my garden I can find insects of all sorts, each living out its life in the way nature designed it. All insects have a role to play.
- There are pollinators, insects that carry pollen from one flower to another to complete fertilization, ensuring fruit and seed production, bees, wasps, butterflies, many flies and beetles, among others. Most of our food is insect pollinated.
- There are predators, insects that prey on other insects and small animals like slugs and worms, lady bugs, lacewings, assassin bugs, soldier beetles among others.
- There are detritus-eating insects, consuming wastes from animals and plant material, moving it into and through soil, mixing and aerating soil as they go, ground beetles, for example.
- There are insects that primarily consume plant material, at least in a juvenile stage. They are nature’s efficient way to get the energy and nutrients in plant material moving through the food web, caterpillars are the best example. And caterpillars are the best food for songbirds to feed their growing chicks.
- There are pests, those insects that thrive on our hard work and reproduce faster than we can control them, bean beetles, cabbage butterfly caterpillars, well, I don’t need to tell you. But it’s great that most of these have predators, insects and other animals!
Are we willing to agree that insects have a valuable role to play in our environment? I have to say, yes. Now consider that there are 900,000 living species of insects that scientists named and described, though they aren’t sure what all of them do. Scientists estimate there might be 2 million more that we don’t know anything about. Scientists also point out that many insect species are endangered, though they don’t get the same consideration as pandas, tigers, or any of the large, charismatic creatures. A bee native to the eastern US, the rusty-patched bumble bee, is one of them.
Consider that we humans have more influence in the world than any other species, just by occupying it. Then take a moment to reflect on the positive things we can do as individuals and as a community of gardeners to ensure that our insect neighbors and their kin remain part of our world.
- First, we can simply become aware of insects in all their varieties and occupations. It is surprising how interesting they can be in appearance and habits.
- We can plant native, or mostly native, gardens, not just helping pollinators, but providing other insects with a habitat, too. Keep in mind most insects are beneficial, or at least benign. Note, this is a less lawn strategy, not a no lawn strategy. Perhaps neighbors can work together to grow a pollinator ‘greenway,’ a long stretch of pollinator friendly yards which enable insects to move safely from one environment to another.
- We can buy plants from local nurseries rather than big box stores. This helps the local economy, and you can ask the grower if your intended plant has been pre-treated with a systemic insecticide. Systemic insecticides (usually neonicotinoids) move into all parts of the plant, making each part harmful or deadly to an insect eating it. While neonicotinoids mostly target defoliating pests, bees and other pollinators are exposed, too. Research shows neonicotinoids don’t kill bees outright, but these chemicals weaken them and make them susceptible to diseases and parasites.
- Be careful with lights while insects are active during the summer. Lights disrupt the activities of those insects that ‘work the graveyard shift,’ whether it’s finding food or mating. Though there are some creatures for whom you are setting a lavish table of their favorites. Look for spider webs near lights that remain on all night.
- Of course, climate change and ‘weather weirding’ are huge. It allows some pest insects another life cycle in warm months. Some pests emerge earlier, too. Other insects that couldn’t overwinter here before now live through the cold months experiencing more violent storms tells us that we could build shelters, brush piles, a loose rock wall, or the like, for insects to ride out the storms. Hotter, drier days also means water provided for insects, as well as birds, in a shallow bird bath is important.
Most of all, we can learn to appreciate insects. Learn more about them. If you have a young person in your life, go exploring with him or her. Little people are more interested in these amazing creatures than grownups. They often see more and could help us learn about them.
Debby Luquette is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
