Robber flies won’t win any beauty contests, but they are interesting to watch. They capture their prey while flying. I was startled as I watched this bee snatched in mid air and followed it to the fence where the robber fly consumed it for dinner. (Photo Courtesy Debby Luquette)

Last year didn’t seem to be a good year for butterflies in my garden, and there seemed to be fewer bees, too. I never made complete or accurate counts of animals of any sort over the years, but last year felt different. The overall population of insects is declining, and more of the beneficial insects are disappearing than the pests.

I belong to a group of mostly local readers who meet weekly to discuss environmentally themed books. We are currently working through a scary, yet hopeful, book by Dave Goulson called Silent Earth (2021). Before I tell you about it, just think about the natural sounds you hear where you live and how they vary by season. Consider the creatures that visit there, whether they flit, fly, hop, crawl. Consider whether you are particularly happy to see a brilliant monarch butterfly, or tense up at the sight of a dozen harlequin bugs draining the sap from a cabbage seedling. You realize your yard is full of life.

Debby Luquette is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

