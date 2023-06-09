These property transfers were filed in Adams County May 11-17.
Abbottstown
Integrity First Home Buyers LLC to Keith Stromberg Sr., 5 Hughes Drive, $250,000
David Hixon to Busybee Home Solutions LLC, 29 E. King St., $215,000
Bendersville
Tyler Asper to Steven Wolfe, 1355 Carlisle Road, $210,000
Ridge Rentals LLC to Casey Walker, 140 N. Main St., $191,400
Ridge Rentals LLC to Casey Walker, 138 N. Main St., $243,600
Ridge Rentals LLC to Cowboy Properties LLC, 108 N. Main St., $345,000
Berwick Twp.
Audriana Leppo to Hyrum Slade, 120 Vintage Lane, $389,900
Charles Walker to Kevin Ohl, 297 Race Track Road, $350,000
Residences at the Bridges LLC to Pamila Roos, 86 Lobell Road, $389,900
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Alexis Phillips, 236 Piedmont Way, $395,900
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Jeffrey Shull, 825 Ledger Drive, $306,900
Bonneauville
Empire Industries Ltd. Inc. to Gregg Callahan, W. Hanover St., $25,000
Marjorie Day to Maple Street Property Management LLC, 59 Maple St., $285,000
Conewago Twp.
Jeffrey Moore to Rece Bender, 35 Apache Pass, $290,000
Estelle B. King Revocable Trust to Hanover Shoe Farms Inc., 2596 Hanover Pike, $1,250,000
Cumberland Twp.
Bruce Vandyke to Cambridge Crossing 1 LLC, Biglerville/Boyds School Road, $40,000
Geraldine Markle aka decd co per reprs to David Diner, 21 Spruce Drive, $350,000
Christine Hoy to Taylor Dyer, 44 Winslow Court, $245,900
Daniel Konstalid to Christopher Rick, 44 Joel Lane, $439,000
Fairfield
Cheri Gainor to Edward Ebel, 21 Longhorn Lane, $249,900
Franklin Twp.
Chris Kimple to Michelle Malinauskas, 385H Church Road, $265,000
Colton Cooper to Eric Wenrich, 995 Bingaman Road, $265,000
Guy Mutchler to Craig Wickline, 1657 Buchanan Valley Road, $227,000
Germany Twp.
Michael Myers to Edward Tipton, 6183 Baltimore Pike, $200,000
Gettysburg
Grant Johnson to Michael Villanti, 44 South St., $269,900
Hwa Anchisi to Bryce Shaffer, 419 Carlisle St., $390,000
Littlestown
Debra Trapanotto to Corey Hardman, 32 Stayman Way, $250,000
Real Deal Property Solutions LLC to Morgan Hoppa, 76 N. Queen St., $270,000
Menallen Twp.
Donald Kane to Coby Roseman, 551 Nawakwa Road, $316,500
Mt. Joy Twp.
Robert Milmoe to Ethan Green, Yingling Road, $189,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Kevin Bindel, 49 Charles Drive, $422,490
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Bryan Baker to Derek Lentz, 107 Cottage Lane, $259,900
Thomas Gebhart to Cheri Gainor, 124 Homestead Drive, $225,000
New Oxford
Samuel Coover Jr. to Gregory Lauchman Jr., 108 W. High St., $149,900
Reading Twp.
Vanessa Warner to Jarrod Klein II, 280 Conewago Drive, $73,030
Ronald Williams to Michael Furman, 6 Pleasanton Drive, $450,000
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Paul Martin, 335 Lively Stream Way, $565,601
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Mary Przybyla, 211 Lively Stream Way, $550,975
U.S. Home LLC to Martha Durian, 30 Rocky Green Lane, $430,415
CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 72 West Aster Way, $130,000
Union Twp.
David Sealander to Jearld Immler, 5 Hickory Lane, $372,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.