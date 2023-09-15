mg

This willow oak is a life source for many insects and birds. (Photo Courtesy Mary Ann Ryan)

When I moved into the house I have lived in for almost 60 years, there were no trees on the property and only four basic shrubs where mosquitos lived. To me, this was unacceptable, and I started to think about planting a tree in the backyard. I settled on a ginkgo and watched it grow.

It is a nice straight tree with no problems, and it gets a wonderful yellow fall color with the added benefit of most of the leaves falling on the same day (saves a lot of raking). Then a baby pin oak started to come up in a flower bed; I would cut it off but couldn’t quite get rid of it, so I left it grow. Now I have two large trees approximately 40-plus feet tall.

Martie Young is a Penn State Master Gardener of Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

