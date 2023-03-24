mg

Shown is the Common Mullein. (Photo Courtesy Connie Holland)

With the warmer than normal winter, many plants are emerging early, especially weeds. What is a weed? Is it a plant merely growing where unwanted, or is it an undesirable foe to be removed?

If an uninvited guest weed pops up in our turf or gardens, most of us are conditioned to assume that it is something to be removed. Weeds actually are trying to tell us something about the condition of our soil, acting as soil indicators.

Connie Holland is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.