These property transfers were filed in Adams County Sept. 1-7.
Biglerville
Bradley Fornwalt to Joshua Beall, 20 High St., $205,000
Butler Twp.
Kenneth J. Redding Revocable Living Trust to Timothy Byrne, 740 Heidlersburg Road, $267,000
Annette Delaplaine to Isaac Beiler, 270 Apple Way Road, $2,400,000
Carroll Valley
Michael Eifert to Leopoldine Jacklitsch, 23 Hilltop Trail, $290,000
Patrick Cook to Carlos Bell-Sanchez, 9 Lure Trail, $419,000
Conewago Twp.
Sally Sneeringer to William Toth, 710 Edgegrove Road, $150,000
Ryan Emge to Michelle Cookson, 313 Maple Drive, $250,000
Kenneth Glass to Promise Land Investments LLC, 104 Peanut Drive, $225,000
Merle Feder to Elisa Melchor, 74 Sycamore Lane, $206,000
Cumberland Twp.
George Marinos decd co extrs to American Battlefield Trust, 920 Baltimore Pike, $2,031,000
Elizabeth Greene to Jacqueline Elgie, 42 Hunters Trail, $220,000
Germany Twp.
Richard Davidson Jr. to Patrick Connelly, 87 Birdseye Lane, $400,000
Bart Stouter to Moore Family Builders LLC, 1535 Harney Road, $130,000
Jason Eckenrode to Richard Ednie Sr., 120 East Summit Drive, $499,900
Gettysburg
First Choice Homebuyers LLC to Jackson Investment Properties LLC, 149 E. Middle St., $316,666.67
First Choice Homebuyers LLC to Jackson Investment Properties LLC, 222 E. Middle St., $443,333.33
Orion Pro Friend ML LLC to 445 Steinwehr LLC, 445 Steinwehr Ave., $1,667,000
Hamilton Twp.
Susan Batts to Final Grade Inc., 3390 Carlisle Pike, $360,000
David Lease to Daniel Shafer, 124 Gun Club Road, $90,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Joel Stein to Joshua Lambertson, 97 Carrolls Tract Road, $300,000
Douglas Kump to David Kump, Whippoorwill Lane, $20,000
Latimore Twp.
John Baker II to Robert Macks, 50 Burnside Drive, $39,900
Littlestown
Christopher Glass to Paul Griffin, 17 Starlite Drive, $186,000
Edward Edmonds to Denise Dutterer, 157 Cemetery St., $180,000
McSherrystown
ASJ Imaging Systems Partnership to Envision Real Estate LLC, 235 South St., $475,000
Menallen Twp.
Randy Gigous to George Englehart, 1409 Carlisle Road, $300,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
John Leino to James McFarland, 140 Jackson Road, $320,000
House Cash LLC to Joy Watt, 40 Schottie Road, $330,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Hagen Minton to Jeremy Haga, 285 West Crest View Lane, $311,000
Justin Manahan to Brittany McMaster, 25 Cannon Lane, $160,000
Oxford Twp.
Brian Smith to Kyra Goodwin, 31 East Locust Lane, $187,000
Reading Twp.
Dawn Weyandt to Jim Cloud, 86 Sedgwick Drive, $264,900
Matthew Boyer to Travis Fink, 32 Hampton Drive, $120,000
Mary Kyle to Ricky Foye, 50 Longstreet Drive, $240,000
George Meekins to Tim Gesford Jr., 97 Kimberly Lane, $175,000
Straban Twp.
Judy Shidledecker to David Goff, 334 Hoffman Road, $330,000
Jean Bolen aka decd extrcs to Dale Krout, 2073 Hunterstown Road, $130,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Karen Jeffries, 298 Rustic Wood Drive, $472,290
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Craig Miller, 238 St. Johns Road, $428,928
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 22 Cardinal Flower Way, $93,372.50
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 339 Lively Stream Way, $93,372.50
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Jodi Schuman, 294 Rustic Wood Drive, $482,075
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Robert Dyson, 30 Broomsedge Lane, $401,230
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Kevin McDonald, 276 Rustic Wood Drive, $487,245
Union Twp.
Jesse Seymore to James Jones, 1070 Pine Grove Road, $369,900
Sydney Crouse to Forrest Schultz, 1864B White Hall Road, $210,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.