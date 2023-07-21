mg

Because of its attractive flowers, Poison Hemlock was brought to America from Europe as a garden plant. Over time it escaped into the environment and has found a home along roadsides and cultivated lands. Always consider the potential poison hazard when encountering this plant. (Photo Courtesy Mary Ann Ryan)

The wild native Queen Anne’s Lace, Daucus carota is an easy plant to admire. It is such a pretty, white-flowered roadside plant that unfortunately is more often thought of as a weed than anything else. A member of the carrot family Apiceae, it is a rather benign plant.

However, Queen Anne’s Lace has a really nasty cousin known as Poison Hemlock that resembles it and can often be mistaken for it. For safety’s sake, that’s an error that should never be made.

Connie Holland is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.