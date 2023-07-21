The wild native Queen Anne’s Lace, Daucus carota is an easy plant to admire. It is such a pretty, white-flowered roadside plant that unfortunately is more often thought of as a weed than anything else. A member of the carrot family Apiceae, it is a rather benign plant.
However, Queen Anne’s Lace has a really nasty cousin known as Poison Hemlock that resembles it and can often be mistaken for it. For safety’s sake, that’s an error that should never be made.
In addition to Queen Anne’s Lace, wild parsnip, spotted water hemlock, and purple stemmed angelica sometimes can be confused with poison hemlock because they are all in the same family and have similar features. Cow parsnip and giant hogweed are also in the same family only they are much larger in stature. All should be avoided.
The word hemlock brings to mind poison for good reason. Poison Hemlock is most often connected to the Greek philosopher Socrates, who in 399 BC, was executed by being ordered to drink poison hemlock after he was convicted in a one-day trial of impiety, which is lack of reverence for a god. A very interesting philosopher, Socrates actually embraced his own death.
Botanically known as Conium masculatum, Poison Hemlock has both very similar lacy white flowers and fern-like foliage. It is a biennial with the first year’s foliage looking much like parsley. Second year’s flowers look very much like Queen Anne’s Lace, only the mature plant can be much taller by several feet, up to as much as six feet in some cases, and the flowers are umbrella-shaped clusters not quite as flat in appearance as Queen Anne’s Lace. Another key identifier in addition to the plant’s mature height is the stems; they are not hairy but are marked with distinctive maroon or purple blotches.
Poison Hemlock grows in moist soils in full sun to part shade. It produces seeds that are spread by animals and can persist in the soil for years making eradication difficult. The roots, leaves and stems have a bad odor if crushed. Exposure to the skin can cause irritation. Even dead and dried plant materials from Poison Hemlock retain the toxins for years. Because of these characteristics, it is never a good idea to come into direct contact with Poison Hemlock.
Poison Hemlock is acutely toxic to humans and animals such as horses, cattle and other livestock. Ingestion is the main cause of fatality. Toxins are found in all parts of the plant’s tissues and cause serious skin irritation. Symptoms can appear 20 minutes to three hours after ingestion and can lead to death by respiratory paralysis. Quick treatment can reverse the harm, and typically there are noticeable aftereffects. If poisoning from this plant is suspected, call 911 or Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 for immediate help because the toxins are fast-acting for humans. For animals, call a veterinarian.
If found, measures to control Poison Hemlock should be taken. Use caution and protect skin from exposure by wearing gloves, long sleeves and long pants during any eradication attempts. Small amounts can be dug, taking care to remove the taproot. Bag and dispose of any and all materials in the trash. Prevent seed production. Chemical herbicide applications in spring and fall are more effective for eradication. Always follow herbicide label instructions.
Another very nasty hemlock cousin and member of the carrot family is the much more toxic Water Hemlock. Water hemlock is a wetland plant found growing in wet seepage areas of pastures, meadows and streams geographically in the western states. Plants usually grow in small patches and are easy to locate.
Water Hemlock is considered “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” It contains cicutoxin that has a strong carrot-like odor and acts on the central nervous system differently from Poison Hemlock, but just as deadly if not more so since it acts more quickly. Infected animals can seldom be saved. It also has small white umbrella-like flowers that grow in clusters. It has thick rootstalks containing small chambers of the toxin in a liquid form that is released if the stem is broken such as when it is eaten by livestock. The underground parts of the plant are also highly toxic.
Herbicide treatment is effective, and all dead plant material must be removed due to residual toxicity.
Because of its attractive flowers, Poison Hemlock was brought to America from Europe as a garden plant. Over time it escaped into the environment and has found a home along roadsides and cultivated lands. Always consider the potential poison hazard when encountering this plant.
Visit us on Facebook or Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Visit the Demonstration and Native Plant Gardens at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. You will find information about tea gardens, children’s gardens, cutting gardens, pollinator gardens, as well as many native plants.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
