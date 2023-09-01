These property transfers were filed in Adams County Aug. 10-16.
Berwick Twp.
Eric Gruver to Isabela Greenholt, 103 Deer Trail Drive, $478,000
Butler Twp.
Hollabaugh Brothers Inc. to Wayne Hollabaugh, Carlisle Road, $20,000
Aaron Horn to Hannelore Consentino, 1998 Old Carlisle Road, $179,900
Michael Sease to Robert Rhinehart, 61 Rake Factory Road, $59,000
Carroll Valley
M&S Surplus Ltd. to Rhiannon Missimer, 4 Apple Trail, $500
Toni Smith to William Koran, 115 Old Waynesboro Road, $552,500
Robert Debarba to GSC Gettysburg LLC, 5 Spur Trail, $45,000
David Sanders to GSC Gettysburg LLC, 21 Snow Bird Trail, $33,000
Barn Babies LLP to Dylan Baxter, 28 Friends Creek Trail, $4,500
Conewago Twp.
Paul Hnatkowicz to Bryan Watkins, 66 Sycamore Lane, $210,000
Lloyd Feeser decd extr to Dustin Edwards, 238 South St., $155,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Charlotte Branham, 41 Birch Drive, $215,000
Evelyn Redding to Mario Garcia-Angeles, 24 Sycamore Lane, $203,000
Pauline Hunter to Jason Peugh, 487 Race Horse Road, $277,500
Gordon Woolston aka to Terry Dubbs, 152 Saint Michaels Way, $382,000
Cumberland Twp.
Richard Kitner to Daniel Smith, 796 Black Horse Tavern Road, $300,000
Joseph Myers to Michelle Schmidt, 6 Flicker Court, $373,370
Joseph Myers to Danny Polk, 29 Nuthatch Drive, $482,291
Patricia Behre to Robert Brewer, 11 Willoughby Lane, $379,900
Karen Smith to 629 Enterprises LLC, 180 Old Mill Road, $548,000
Franklin Twp.
Richard Storm Jr. to Fellpe Patino, 1461 New Road, $395,000
Germany Twp.
Krystal Rhoderick to Brady Bitzel, 6159 Baltimore Pike, $190,000
Hamilton Twp.
Shirley Creek aka decd extrx to Matthew Yohe, 6410 York Road, $145,000
Jordan Roscoe to John Wallace, 86 Rolling Lane, $490,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
June White to Jonathan Sheridan, 1877 Carrolls Tract Road, $131,500
Highland Twp.
Kelly Hampton to Gary Carpenter, 1677 Knoxlyn Road, $375,000
Huntington Twp.
Jessica Rice to Jacob Marble, 9135 Carlisle Pike, $289,900
Liberty Twp.
Nicholas Economides to Thomas Moore, 165 Pecher Road, $9,000
Littlestown
Terry Crabbs to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, 131 Cemetery St., $45,111
Menallen Twp.
Terry Brake to Sheryl Gallagher, 3 Orchard View Lane, $350,000
Isaac Hampson to Christopher Lee, 275 Pond Road, $331,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Jared Gump to Gregg Castillo, 171 Longstreet Drive, $209,900
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Bon Ton Builders Inc. to William Sullivan, 620 Heritage Drive, $640,000
Catherine Valtin to Dennis Zekany Jr., 1144 Centennial Road, $325,000
Straban Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Merrill Harrison, 19 Quiet Creek Drive, $379,000
