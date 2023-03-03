These property transfers were filed in Adams County Feb. 16-22.
Berwick Twp.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 12:53 am
Berwick Twp.
Elmer Bakk to Samuel Peregoy, 66 Little Ave., $139,000
Carroll Valley
First Choice Home Buyers LLC to Alexis Coldsmith, 62 Eagles Trail, $255,000
Benjamin Kenney to Gary Wilson, 26 Cypress Trail, $40,900
Joan Parsley to Steven Gwensberg, 9 Snowbird Trail, $247,700
Conewago Twp.
David Cajas to Adam Druck, 712 Linden Ave., $155,000
Pauline Ebaugh decd by sheriff to RMAC Trust Series 2016 CTT, 655 Third St., $150,000
Cumberland Twp.
Dorothy Smale aka decd extrx to Maurice Norman, 81 Hunters Trail, $250,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Brandon Busby, 59 Cooper Lane, $399,990
Fairfield
Bradley Maze to Todd R. Reamer Revocable Trust, 27 Centennial St., $265,000
Franklin Twp.
Jeffrey Reaver by sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, 3596 Chambersburg Road, $160,000
Paul Laughman to Carl Altland, 50 Hemlock Trail, $45,000
Janet Ruppert Revocable Trust Agreement to Shawn Fields, 2054 Buchanan Valley Road, $276,000
Germany Twp.
Justin Etzler to Dustin Zellmer, 289 Kindig Road, $240,000
Huntington Twp.
Zachary Robertson aka decd extrx to Akooho Properties LLC, 1350 Gun Club Road, $150,000
Latimore Twp.
GMR Holdings LLC to David Elliott, 21 Mccandless Drive, $54,000
Liberty Twp.
Michael Septoff to New to You Properties LLC, 79 North Cessna Trail, $420.17
Littlestown
Dale Christensen to Michael Rudy Jr., 382 E. King St., $314,845
Oxford Twp.
Raymond Gambrill III to Jason Morrison, 11 Chinkapin Drive, $296,000
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 163 West Aster Way, $94,610.10
U.S. Home LLC to Jeffrey Hartman, Birdseye Lane, $432,540
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to David Barskey, 212 Lively Stream Way, $577,029
Union Twp.
Ingrid Fink to Jacqueline Baird, 1 Ashfield Drive, $425,900
Diffendal Welliver Inc. to CGM Holdings LLC, 305 Basehoar School Road, $1,520,000
