The Gettysburg Garden Club, through its Garden Of the Month committee, presented this month’s award to Marianne and Tom Jolin, 249 Ridge Ave., Gettysburg.
Marianne and Tom Jolin moved from their longtime home in Orrtanna to Ridge Avenue in 2019. The house, rebuilt after a fire in 2017, by former owner Lani Lindeman, is a perfect size for the Jolins now that their four sons are well out of the nest.
The front, side and back garden spaces may not contain the copper beech trees Marianne, a certified nurse/midwife, misses from their previous home, but she has delivered myriad superlative plantings in the spaces. Marianne is the principal gardener of the family; the gardens reflect both her talents and creativity and the gentle support of Tom, a well-known musician/musicologist.
A brick walk constructed at two different angles with three steps midway ascends the gradual slope of the front garden to the house’s front door. The walk divides the space in half with each well much side planted with a wide variety of vegetation. Symmetrical groups of azaleas, cranesbills, and nandinas grow on both sides of the walk. A weeping cherry tree anchors one corner area. Other plants include plumbago, dwarf butterfly bushes, viburnum, sedges, three yews, spireas, three apple trees, one crab apple, a kousa dogwood, two ‘pinky winky’ panicle hydrangeas, two Korean lilacs, a paperbark maple, three dwarf Norway maples, rudbeckias, tulips, hellebores, yellow ajuga with purple blossoms.
A minimal area of grass sets off the curved, mulched beds, and along the walk are several bird-feeding stations. The placement and health of all these plants is dazzling. Also, this garden is done organically with compost and other good soil amendments. Marianne has preserved the previous owner’s love of blue in keeping a swath of Centaurea Montana, mountain bluet or corn flower.
Marianne’s goal in the front is to have thee many plants blend together as they grow. At the narrow Red Patch Avenue side of their home, the Jolins have built a low stone wall, filling the enclosed space with garden soil. There vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, squashes, and chard, and herbs such as basil, cilantro, chocolate mint, lavender, rosemary, and sage will thrive in the sunny southern exposure and with enough irrigation.
Crepe myrtles with purple blooms frame the patch while at the Ridge Avenue end a holly, dwarf magnolia, and bearded iris, now beautifully blooming, grow.
Just before passing the Jolins’ garage, a visitor can glimpse Marianne’s artistic enhancement of one side. Four rows of dark pots line the side wall horizontally. Each of the forty-some pots contains plants that will bloom and cascade over the summer to create a colorful floral tableau. Each pot has a source of cleverly arranged irrigation. To watch the ‘wall’ evolve over the summer will be a joy.
Finally, there are more well-planned beds in the back garden as well as pleasant places to sit. Of necessity the Jolins have removed a few trees, oaks and hemlocks, but kept a large silver maple in the middle of the oasis. Marianne’s new trees include three Cherokee dogwoods, two Venus dogwoods, a weeping redbud, an arbor vitae border, and an exotic weeping Blue Atlas cedar. Behind the cedar is a plot of young lilacs, dogwood, and baptisias. Attractive pots and other beds contain azaleas, smoke bushes, a large lovage, hostas, sedum, astilbes, Solomon’s seals, woodland hyacinth, sweet woodruff, nandina, coneflowers, and catmint.
Marianne plans to plant red Oriental poppies, more baptisia, pink penstemon, and a dwarf Copper Beech tree, of course. In the future she is thinking of planting in the strips, now in grass, between the street and the sidewalk. Careful, caring organic attention, good mulching, and landscape artistry have combined to make an amazing success of these Jolins’ gardens. Certainly they are a pleasure to see and an inspiration to other gardeners. While perhaps a down-size from their Orrtanna home, their abode is mainly a new “Home, Sweet Home,” as in a Civil War song sung by Tom.
To nominate your property or someone else’s for the Garden of the Month award, call or text Deb Steckler at 717-357-3623 or go to the garden club’s website at www.gettysburggardenclub.com.
