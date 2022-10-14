Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88/gallon (g) Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 46.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.

Diesel in the Chambersburg area jumped 50 cents a gallon in a week’s time, with some stations setting even higher prices.

