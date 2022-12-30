m,g

These tools can help to plan an outstanding garden for 2023. (Photo Courtesy Brenda Reed)

As the year ends, many gardeners find their mailboxes bursting with seed catalogs full of pictures of colorful flowers and plump vegetables. Anticipation of warmer temperatures and getting outside again can tempt even the most stoic gardener to place an immediate order. But before you do that, let’s take some time to reflect on the past year and plan for the next year.

Think about last year’s garden. What did you like? What didn’t you like? Which plants grew well? Which struggled to survive? Did you attempt too much? Did you wish you had planted more of one type of plant or something altogether different?

Brenda Reed is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

