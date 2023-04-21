(StatePoint) Whether you are packing school lunches or hosting a dinner party, you want your fridge and pantry to be stocked with the highest-quality foods for the best value. Thankfully, there’s a better way to navigate store aisles than just picking products at random and hoping for the best, one which doesn’t involve hours of product research.
Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, recently announced the winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards across 36 trending categories. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, the winners represent the best new products when it comes to thoughtful design, quality and innovation.
“It’s easier than ever for today’s consumers to be overwhelmed by choice. Far beyond retail aisles, they now have direct-to-consumer options, grocery delivery in the palm of their hands, and a never-ending stream of their favorite influencers reviewing products,” says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “It’s important to us to help consumers and their families cut through the noise.”
To make your visits to the supermarket a breeze, consider this year’s 20 food and beverage winners, listed by category:
• Bread | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected French Baguette – ALDI
• Breakfast | Quaker Puffed Granola – PepsiCo
• Cheese | ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Feta Block Assortment – ALDI
• Coffee Creamer | Lactose-Free Flavored Creamer in French Vanilla and Sweet Cream – Organic Valley
• Condiment | ALDI-exclusive Burman’s Dipping Sauces – ALDI
• Convenience Meals | Hot Pockets Deliwich – Nestlé USA
• Entrée | Pasta-Roni Heat & Eat – PepsiCo
• Frozen Dessert | ALDI-exclusive Sundae Shoppe Gelato – ALDI
• Keto | ALDI-exclusive Benton’s Keto Cookies – ALDI
• Meal Replacement | Complete Nutrition Shakes – Soylent
• Meal Solution | Bob Evans Mashed Cauliflower – Bob Evans Farms
• Non-Chocolate | HARIBO Berry Clouds – HARIBO of America, Inc.
• Non-Dairy | ALDI-exclusive Friendly Farms Non-Dairy Whipped Toppings – ALDI
• On-The-Go Snack | ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Sweet Snack Selects – ALDI
• Premixed Drink | ALDI-exclusive Zarita Margaritas – ALDI
• Salty Snack | Takis Hot Nuts Fuego – Barcel USA
• Smoothie | DOLE BOOSTED BLENDS Berry Spark Smoothie – Dole Packaged Foods
• Snack & Appetizer | El Monterey Chili Cheese Chimichanga – Ruiz Foods
• Soft Drink | Nitro Pepsi – PepsiCo
• Wine | ALDI-exclusive Don’t Mind If I Do Sauvignon Blanc – ALDI
