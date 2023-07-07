king

Estelle King of Hanover recently gave a conservation easement protecting a 50-acre parcel in Conewago Township to the Land Conservancy of Adams County. (Submitted Photo)

King and her late husband, Richard King, purchased the original 25-acre parcel, which includes the main house, several outbuildings, and a sprawling arboretum, from the Myers family in 1987. The main house, where the Kings raised their two daughters, was built in the early 20th century for Hanover Shoe Company co-founder C.N. Myers’s son, Robert Myers. The Kings then purchased an additional, adjacent 25 acres, which was at the time and remains today in agricultural production, from a neighbor in the early 2000s.

