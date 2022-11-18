Tis the season and the Eisenhower National Historic Site is happy to share that once again the halls will be decked, tinsel thrown on the tree, and the Eisenhower home brought to life with the spirit of the Christmas season.
From Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec 31, Eisenhower home tours will resume for the holiday season, according to a park service release.
The Christmas season was a favorite time of year for the Eisenhowers. Mamie Eisenhower celebrated all holidays, but Christmas was her time to shine with decorations and warm festivities. In this spirit, the staff and volunteers of Eisenhower National Historic Site will once again decorate the Eisenhower’s Gettysburg home this December. Decorations will include several original Eisenhower Christmas decorations on display at the farm and the nativity scenes at the Museum and Visitor Center.
Holiday tours of the Eisenhower home are available by reservation and shuttle bus only. Shuttle buses will depart the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. On Saturdays, shuttles will depart at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. Note, no shuttles or house tours will run Dec. 22-25 and only two tours, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. will be offered on Dec. 31. Call 1-877-874-2478 to reserve tickets.
No home tours will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays, though the grounds of Eisenhower National Historic Site remain open seven days a week, with limited parking on-site. Be aware that winter weather may impact operations, so check the weather forecast and the park website and social media channels for update to conditions before visiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.