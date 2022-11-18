eisenhowers

The Eisenhower home is decorated for Christmas. (Photo Courtesy NPS)

Tis the season and the Eisenhower National Historic Site is happy to share that once again the halls will be decked, tinsel thrown on the tree, and the Eisenhower home brought to life with the spirit of the Christmas season.

From Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec 31, Eisenhower home tours will resume for the holiday season, according to a park service release.

