The Franklin County Conservation District (FCCD) is now taking orders for its annual tree seedling sale.
“This excellent stock comes from state-certified nurseries and is a great way to help the environment,” according to an FCCD release.
Various species of hardwoods and evergreens are available in bundles of 25 with tree heights ranging from 4-18 inches. A limited supply of fruit trees will also be available. Apple and peach seedlings are 4-5 feet tall and are sold individually. It is important to call the office to ensure an ample supply of fruit trees before placing an order.
Tree seedlings are bare root stock that will be dipped in a root preservative gel.
Payment is due when orders are placed, and customers now have the option to order online at www.franklinccd.org. Credit card payments are now being accepted, in addition to cash or check.
Order forms (PDFs) are also available by calling the Franklin County Conservation District at 717-264-5499 or by visiting our Facebook page “Franklin County Conservation District.”
Orders with payment will be processed and packed for drive-through pick-up on Thursday, April 27, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Ag Heritage Building, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg.
The deadline for orders is Wednesday, March 29. All questions may be directed to Rhoda Crider at the Conservation District, 717-264-5499 or rcrider@franklinccd.org.
