This time of year, as the weather freezes and gardening outside comes to a halt, we begin to look inside to satisfy our need for growing plants. Poinsettias, cyclamen, and Christmas cactus are often the plants chosen for indoor color around the holidays, but now that the holidays have ended, have you considered other plant options?
Houseplants are very much the “hot” item now. All the many benefits of having plants in our homes, from better air quality to creating a positive mood, houseplants have lots to offer. This time of year, it’s easy to find a houseplant that will suit your situation and taste. Orchids, low light plants, succulents and cacti all have special needs and certainly one of these groups of plants can suit you.
Growing houseplants can be an easy proposition if all, or most, requirements are met. Knowing what kind of environment you can offer your plant is a good first step. Before entering a greenhouse, study the areas you wish to grow plants. What kind of sunlight is the area getting? Is it near a window and what direction does that window face, north, south, east or west? Are there any air vents where heat or air conditioning will be blowing? What kind of heat do you have? Is it wood stove, electric, or gas? It’s best to know the answers to all these questions before selecting your plants.
When visiting a greenhouse or florist, look around at all that is available. You will quickly see that there are many colors, textures, and sizes of plants. Be sure the plant variety that you are selecting is going to grow well in the conditions you are providing. Light, temperature and humidity are very important when selecting a plant.
Select plants that are insect free. Always inspect the underside of the foliage as well as at the leaf axils. If the leaves look yellow, or chlorotic, don’t buy them. Look out for brown leaf margins or weak growth. Plants that have young, new growth and healthy buds are usually of superior quality.
Note the environment that the plants are now growing. Be aware of the kind of care the plant is getting before you purchase it. For instance, if it is a plant that requires high light conditions, such as a croton, and is living in a low light situation in a store, when you get it home it will probably drop many leaves. You will be nursing it back to health for quite a long while. Likewise, if you take a low-light plant, growing in a florescent light situation, take it home, and put it in a window that is getting all day sun, it will likely have leaf burn and lose those leaves.
Take notice as to the watering conditions of the plant. Too dry too frequently can cause much stress to the plant, allowing insect and disease problems to take over, as well as leaf drop. Too wet can cause rotting of the roots.
After you have taken much care in selecting the healthy plant that is appropriate for your growing conditions, be sure you protect it when leaving the greenhouse or store. Wrap the plant in paper or plastic bags, and be sure to transport it in the front of the car that is heated, not the trunk. Don’t make lots of stops after purchasing your plants. Just short distances in low temperatures can cause severe damage or death to a houseplant.
In my experience, watering has often been the object of blame when it comes to plant fatality. Too much water or too little water can cause stress or even death. It’s best to grow the plant in a container that has good drainage. Place a saucer underneath the container so the water runs through. After 15 minutes, dump the excess water out of the saucer. If the soil medium continues to be wet for a long period of time, the roots of the plants will rot.
Just as important is not allowing the plant to dry out. If the soil medium is dry to the touch, it’s time to water. A good rule of thumb is to check the plants twice a week. If it is dry, water it, if it isn’t, let it alone until next time. It is good to get your watering on a schedule like every Wednesday and Saturday. That way the plant is not forgotten. Plant care then becomes habit.
Humidity is important to a plant’s survival. Dry heat from a wood stove can be deadly to a houseplant. To create more humidity for a houseplant, group plants together or put a humidity tray under them. Misting plants has very little effect. Locate your houseplant in a room that has good ventilation, but not drafty.
This winter the Master Gardeners will be leading three classes on houseplants. Classes will take place on Feb. 9, 16, and 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. There is a hands-on piece to each of these classes, so space is limited.
On Feb. 9, the focus will be on cacti and succulents. You will learn about the differences between hardy and tender succulents, the best soil and containers to grow them in, how to propagate and grow them. You will be starting your own cactus from seeds to grow at home. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/succulents-and-cacti.
The Feb. 16 event will be on Easy to Grow Houseplants, including plants best for the office setting. Master Gardeners will share information about easy to grow plants, how to care for these plants, and some interesting propagation techniques. They will discuss cultural needs and potential roadblocks. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/easy-to-grow-houseplants.
The last class will offer information on tropical plants. On Feb. 23, a Master Gardener will talk about growing orchids in the home, how to manage citrus, and a few other more difficult to grow plants. You will learn about the best environment for many of these plants and some of the challenges. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/tropical-plants.
Monday Videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Garden Hotline: Master Gardeners are answering gardening questions on Wednesdays throughout the fall and winter. If you have a question or need some gardening advice, contact a Master Gardener by emailing adamsmg@psu.edu. Include photos when possible.
Mary Ann Ryan is the Consumer Horticulture Program coordinator. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
