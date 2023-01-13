mg

Shown is a collection of succulents and other house plants. (Photo Courtesy Mary Ann Ryan)

This time of year, as the weather freezes and gardening outside comes to a halt, we begin to look inside to satisfy our need for growing plants. Poinsettias, cyclamen, and Christmas cactus are often the plants chosen for indoor color around the holidays, but now that the holidays have ended, have you considered other plant options?

Houseplants are very much the “hot” item now. All the many benefits of having plants in our homes, from better air quality to creating a positive mood, houseplants have lots to offer. This time of year, it’s easy to find a houseplant that will suit your situation and taste. Orchids, low light plants, succulents and cacti all have special needs and certainly one of these groups of plants can suit you.

Mary Ann Ryan is the Consumer Horticulture Program coordinator. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

