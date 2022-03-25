Have you noticed those large house plants pictured in almost every decorator magazine? You know the ones; they have very large, leathery leaves in the shape of a fiddle. These plants range from 12” tall to ceiling height; they are very dramatic and give a room an air of sophistication or a tropical look. I am referring to Ficus lyrata or, more commonly known as Fiddle Leaf Figs (FLF’s). Originating in the West African Rain Forest, Ficus lyrata grow to be large trees in their native habitat. Since the 1970s, Fiddle Leaf Figs have grown in popularity as house plants.
Although the Ficus lyrata looks like its care may be overwhelming, it is quite the contrary. These “gentle giants” are very easy to care for, requiring minimal care. My care regimen for my three “girls” is lots of sunlight, water when needed and rotate them about one quarter turn while checking for any unwanted critters. I refer to my FLF’s as “girls,” named for my three grand-daughters. I also talk to the “girls” when I am caring for them.
I use a moisture meter to check all my houseplants’ dryness. If my moisture meter is missing, or I am too lazy to get it, I stick my finger in the soil about 2” to see if the plants are wet or need water. I also use the probe on the moisture meter to aerate the soil. Aerating the soil aids in water absorption to the root ball. Never let the plant’s soil dry out to the point that the soil pulls away from the pot. The water will only run down the inside of the pot, and not nourish the root ball. To remedy this, use a fork or chopstick to aerate (fluff) the soil before watering.
Fiddle Leaf Figs do not go dormant over the winter. My “girls” enjoy a very mild fertilizer cocktail every time I water. I save gallon milk jugs, fill them with water and then let them sit, without their lids, for a minimum of 24 hours. This method allows the chemicals to dissipate. When I am ready to water, I infuse the gallon of water with a tablespoon of a liquid fertilizer that has a ratio of 3-1-2 (Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium) which is perfect for FLF’s.
Let’s talk about pots. Fiddle Leaf Figs love to be pot-bound but, like all plants, drainage is extremely important. My choice of pot is an inexpensive plastic pot with four to six drainage holes. Whether I am transplanting one of my family of plants or a new addition, I line the pot with coffee filters, a layer of pea gravel and fast draining potting soil. I spoil my “girls’’ with a very good quality potting soil. After nestling the plant into the pot, tamping the soil gently and talking to my new arrival, I water it well, letting the pot drain. While the new pot is draining, I search my decorative pot stash for a non draining decorative pot or run to the store for a new one. I recycle rubber wine corks, put a layer of them in the bottom of my fancy pot, place the plastic pot on them and voila! No “wet feet.” Another of my rules, I always place my pots on plastic saucers, regardless of on the floor or table. Even if the decorative pot has no holes for drainage, condensation can form on the bottom of the pot and make marks on your antique tables, windowsills or carpeting. (Learned that the hard way!)
Regarding those lovely, structural leaves. Wipe the leaves top and bottom with a damp cloth or paper towel about every few months. These leaves breathe and transpire and cannot do that with a layer of dust. Also check for brown spots (root rot), aphids, spider mites, scale and mealybugs.
Fiddle Leaf Fig plants can go outside for “summer camp.” They make a beautiful accent to your patio and porch. However, they must be acclimated to the sunlight. Just like our skin, the leaves can become sunburned. Move your “summer campers’’ to a shady spot on the porch or patio and observe it for a few days. If it tolerates this area, move it a few feet into filtered light. Again, observe that the leaves do not get direct sunlight. Check your “campers” for dryness. They will probably require more frequent watering than inside the house. When you are ready to bring the plants into the house, check closely for bugs and treat accordingly.
By now, you may have noticed that I refer to my FLF’s as my “girls.” Fiddle Leaf Fig “parents” name their plants, talk to them and bond with them. There is such a thing as a plant Sociability Index and FLF’s are #5 on that index (highest). They like being together and can be planted together in one pot. Because they have the same genetic make-up they release a hormone to protect one another. Pictured above are my three “girls” Lyddy the Figgy, Ritzels and Bella. They take care of me, i.e. purify my air, increase humidity and give me confidence. I take care of them, nurture, feed and bond with them. We keep each other content, healthy and happy. It is a win-win situation!
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Susan Henry is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. The Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
