These property transfers were filed in Adams County May 18-24.
Bendersville
Dirk Small to Small Town Rentals LLC, 106 N. Main St., $131,578.95
Dirk Small to Small Town Rentals LLC, 107 Park St., $197,368.42
Butler Twp.
Barbara Senseney to Valerie Pickett, 1532 Goldenville Road, $439,995
Carroll Valley
Nicole Elser to Guyer Brothers Real Estate Partnership, 103 Jacks Mountain Road, $365,000
Resau Family Trust to Michael Retton, 14 Snow Plow Trail, $32,000
David Potts to Michael Retton, 12 Snow Plow Trail, $29,900
Conewago Twp.
Tylor Kress to Heladio Jaimes, 505 Third St., $205,000
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Roland Offutt, 15 Flicker Court, $398,900
Joseph Myers to Virginia Williams, 25 Flicker Court, $419,530
Donald Martin to John Drumm, 1651 Fairfield Road, $89,500
East Berlin
Charles Mark to Tad Pequignot, 124 Aspen Drive, $315,000
Fairfield
Richard Borst to Margaret Milburn, 31 Hillview Court, $220,000
Franklin Twp.
Roger Heckman to Andrew Charles Tomlinson Living Trust, 1528 Old Route 30, $590,000
Linda Coe aka decd adrmx to Adam Sieg, 2312 Chambersburg Road, $65,000
Freedom Twp.
Michael Golden to Arthur Romme, 1910 Bullfrog Road, $220,000
Germany Twp.
Wilbur Fair to Zachary Foster,165 Tyoaka Drive, $602,500
Gettysburg
Charles Earley to 2 Broke Sisters LLC, 29 York St., $450,000
Joan Carter to Futurestake LLC, 771 Fairview Ave., $350,000
Keystone Guardianship Services to Adams County Historical Society, 219 S. Washington St., $77,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Empire Industries to Tyler Hoover, Five Forks Lane, $23,000
Empire Industries to Jeffrey Rhoads, Five Forks Lane, $47,000
Doris Monn decd co extrs to Tabitha McGlaughlin, 2261 Waynesboro Pike, $177,500
Huntington Twp.
Rodney Davis aka to Austin Davis, 7501 Carlisle Pike, $212,500
Latimore Twp.
Jennifer Landaeta to Kim Truebenbach, 5 Hines Drive, $359,900
Littlestown
HDK Investments LLC to Lazy Investor Real Estate Group LLC, 50 S. Queen St., $560,000
Deborah Bragg to Thomas Shaw, 204 Lumber St., $189,000
Menallen Twp.
Jonathan Zohlman to Adam Zuleger, 1 Bear Top Drive, $250,000
Roger Taylor to Gretchen Clark, 36 Memory Lane Road, $275,000
Oxford Twp.
Amanda Meyers to Alejandro Rivera, 9 Jenna Lane, $120,000
Straban Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Michael Humes, 118 New Vista Way, $495,038
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 334 Rustic Wood Drive, $95,273.10
CCD Rock Creek LLC to U.S. Home LLC, Boneset Drive, $507,000
Brian Shaffer to Matthew Watson, 2275 Old Harrisburg Road, $250,000
U.S. Home LLC to Cindy Zeni, 163 Birdseye Lane, $429,990
Matthew Oyer to Rockstar Real Estate LLC, 3025 Old Harrisburg Road, $400,000
Joyce Smith to CCD North Point LLC, 1460 Shrivers Corner Road, $320,000
Heartland Investment Properties LLC to Steven Gaydos, 406 Heritage Drive, $240,000
Union Twp.
Janet Berman to Nathan Trone, 395 Pine Grove Road, $175,000
York Springs
Dirk Small to Small Town Rentals LLC, 107 Harrisburg St., $131,578.95
Dirk Small to Small Town Rentals LLC, 155 Main St., $263,157.89
Dirk Small to Small Town Rentals LLC, 145 Main St., $263,157.89
Dirk Small to Small Town Rentals LLC, 403 Main St., $131,578.95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.