Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/g Monday, a GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania shows.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 16.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to a GasBuddy release.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29/g while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.20/g, the release reads.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47/g today. The national average is up 16.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years for Feb. 14:
2021: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)
2020: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
2019: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
2018: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)
2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Harrisburg- $3.64/g, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.59/g.
Hagerstown- $3.38/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g.
York- $3.68/g, up 10.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.58/g.
“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades, according to the release.
Unlike AAA’s once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country, the release reads.
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.
